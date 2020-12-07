The economic strain of the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting enrollment at Longview private schools, translating into budget problems for those that rely on tuition.
Longview Christian School Administrator Ben Cammack said during the past eight years, the campus saw steady enrollment growth, but the pandemic has stopped that streak.
“We’ve had families who had to withdraw because of financial reasons. We expect a lot of those families will return after this is over,” he said. “We projected an increase of enrollment in our budget, and that didn’t happen. Budget-wise, we are struggling a bit, but we have cash reserves we are dipping into this year.”
St. Mary’s Catholic School Principal Darbie Safford said enrollment is down about 25 students from what was projected. The school also increased the amount it subsidized tuition for some families facing financial hardships, meaning a bigger hit to its budget.
Christian Heritage Classical School Principal Stephanie Jones said in a statement that though some families who had enrolled decided to homeschool instead, the addition of several new families has kept enrollment steady compared with the 2019-20 school year.
Jones and Cammack said they have not had had to lay off employees or cut programs because of budget problems.
Safford said her school is trying not to reduce employees because it already is operating at minimum staff. She said some employees took voluntary pay cuts, and administrators also are teaching classes.
Cammack said Longview Christian School is planning to have fundraisers to help ease the school’s financial strain.
Through all the financial struggles, campuses still are trying to do what they can to keep the school year as normal as possible for students, administrators say.
One way Safford said St. Mary’s is trying to do this is having its usual Breakfast with Santa event for younger students, but with modifications. Parents will not be able to attend, students will have to come in shifts and they will have to wave at Santa instead of sitting in his lap.
“It’s tough for kids right now, because even the ones in the building, they’re still having to abide by COVID protocols,” she said. “There’s so many more restrictions, so it is very hard for them. So we’re trying as hard as we can to make life as normal as possible for the kids.”
Jones said the best way the community can help the school is to wear masks in public to help keep everyone safe.
“We have definitely had to make adjustments in light of the pandemic, and the pandemic does affect all areas of our school life,” she said. “Our students never know if their games, theater performances and choir concerts will get canceled due to someone on another team having COVID.
“All areas of school life and school community have been touched. However, our students and teachers are persevering with such joy and amazing attitudes. I know we will look back at this time and see how God has grown us during this hard time, and I am so very thankful to be walking through this with my CHS family.”