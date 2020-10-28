A Longview program has earned national recognition for helping hundreds of East Texas parents become their children’s first teachers.
Project HOPES, a program of Buckner International, was named a Blue Ribbon Affiliate by Parents as Teachers National Center, meaning that it is one of the top-performing home-visiting affiliates within the Parents as Teachers international network.
Michelle Heflin, program director for Project HOPES, said it’s focused on child development milestones, parenting behaviors and school readiness in order to equip parents.
“Six years ago, unfortunately — due to Gregg County’s child abuse rate, infant mortality rates, mother morbidity rates — we were one of the top eight counties in the state of Texas that rated high on those and therefore was eligible for this funding called Project HOPES,” Heflin said.
Project HOPES stands for Healthy Outcomes through Prevention and Early Support. The project supports parents and promotes healthy families while providing encouragement and education for early childhood development via regular home visits and group meetings.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, visits and meetings are held virtually.
Organizers believe stronger families lead to a stronger community as a whole.
“ We are trying to create those parenting behaviors that help sustain them because parenting is hard,” Heflin said. “Children don’t come with a manual.”
The program is tailored to help each individual parent and family because no two are alike, she said.
“In a larger perspective, the Department of Family and Protective Services is getting ready to implement this new federal program called the Families First Act,” Heflin said. “That act really pushes to identify the challenges that families are experiencing that have caused removals of children before, and how can we lift them up and strengthen them to be good parents because, you know, that’s just what is needed.”
More than two-thirds of child removals in Texas are because of neglect and not child abuse, she said.
“Sometimes you have families who don’t know because they are sometimes in crisis mode and are trying to survive and meet basic needs,” Heflin said. “They’re not thinking about their child being ready for kindergarten.”
Parent Educator Cheryl Hall meets individually with families, leading activities and workshops with the parents and their children.
“We do a lot to walk alongside parents and partner with them,” Hall said. “They are their child’s first and best teacher.”
Buckner Northeast Texas manages Project HOPES through the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. In the program’s first four years, about 600 families and more than 700 children were served through more than 7,100 home visits.
“Family unity is the goal,” Hall said. Hall added that for some parents, it’s important to learn how to have fun with their children and bring out the best in their parenting.
Hall met Coleen Lowry, 32, two years ago while Lowry was staying at Rahab’s Retreat and Ranch in Kilgore. Lowry was pregnant with her fourth child at the time and in a custody battle for her daughter Mia, who is now 4.
“Project HOPES has been a tremendous benefit in my life,” Lowry said Tuesday, adding that the skills she has learned and activities help her to connect with her children. “It really helps mothers and fathers who need that extra support.”
Since she started in Project HOPES, Lawry has earned her GED, started classes at Kilgore College, began working as a receptionist at the Diagnostic Clinic of Longview and moved into her own housing.
“Earning my GED was a groundbreaking part of my journey,” Lawry said.
“Coleen needed that push that she is good enough, she is worthy, and smart enough,” Hall said. “She’s not done.”
On Monday, Lowry gained custody of her two oldest children, which was one of her goals set in the program.
Lowry’s main focus is to help Isaiah, 10, and Ariana, 8, transition into living with her and her daughters, Mia and Genesis, 1, as well as prioritize time with them.
“Ms. Cheryl has been amazing — everyone should have a Cheryl,” Lowry said, adding that Mia adores her and Hall was present for Genesis’ first steps. “She’s been there through their lives.”
Lowry considers herself to be a success story of the program and said she enjoys learning all the things that make her children unique.
“This has been life changing for me, for my children,” Lowry said. “I’m extremely thankful.”
Lowry hopes to complete college and become a surgical technician.
“She is a resilient mom,” Hall said. “Her progress is incredible.”
Buckner Northeast Texas, based in Longview, is part of Buckner International, which is a faith-based nonprofit organization founded in Texas in 1879 serving vulnerable children, families and senior adults. Buckner provides services such as foster care and adoption, transitional living for single parents continuing education, family aid and more.