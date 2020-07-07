When Diana Monsivais heard U.S. Army Spc. Vanessa Guillén’s mother plead for her daughter to be found, she was moved to take action.
And her action caused about 50 people to show up Monday evening and demand justice at a protest Monsivais organized for Guillén at Loop 281 and Judson Road in Longview.
“When I heard her mom speak, that broke my heart, that made my heart move,” Monsivais said. “Especially having a girlfriend that’s in the military, it hits me hard. And you just want people to be safe, especially when they’re serving us to protect us.”
Guillén, 20, went missing from the Fort Hood military base in April, according to the Texas Tribune. The family said Guillén told them before she went missing that she was being sexually harassed on base.
Guillén’s remains were found over the weekend — about two months after she went missing — buried near the base, according to the Tribune.
The key suspect in her death, Aaron Robinson — also a soldier on the base and whom Guillén had said was harassing her — killed himself when confronted by the police.
The Tribune reported a criminal complaint alleged that Robinson, 20, admitted to another woman that he killed a female soldier by bludgeoning her with a hammer in April and then took her body to a remote spot in Bell County. The woman, Cecily Aguilar, 22, faces a federal charge of conspiracy to tamper with evidence. She’s accused of helping mutilate and dispose of Guillén’s body.
Several protests have sprung up in Texas cities demanding justice for the Mexican American soldier and for her family, including an investigation into the base.
Longview protesters chanted “Queremos? Justicia. Para quien? Vanessa,” which translates to “What do we want? Justice. For whom? Vanessa.”
Other signs read, “No justice, no peace” and “Say her name, Vanessa.”
“We just want justice and for Fort Hood to be investigated for any sexual assault,” Monsivais said. “We want the public to know what’s going on at some military bases, and I just want our military safe. We want everybody to be safe and protected, and that’s not what we’re getting right now.”
Protesters were joined by Longview Black Lives Matter allies to show unity.
“It’s awesome; it shows their support,” Monsivais said. “They didn’t hesitate to come and collaborate with us. We’re all trying to fight the same fight, and that’s for justice.”
Shae Harkless, an organizer with Longview Black Lives Matter, said the group typically protests on Monday evenings but decided to show support for Guillén.
“Black Lives Matter is not just about black lives,” Harkless said. “It’s about all lives, all injustices, and that’s what we’re standing out here for, for all of us. I know you hear we only care about black lives. No, I care about all lives.
“We all need to come together and pull together to make this world better for all of us,” she said. “Latinos, they see injustices, too. We’ve got children locked up in cages and stuff that needs to be done, so we all need to stand together.”
Mayra Venegas said she knows people affected by issues at Fort Hood, and the protest was her way of showing them support.
“I felt lots of anger and just upset as this is coming out more,” she said. “She’s a Mexican American that decided to put her life on the line to serve her country. And there is a lot of people that are coming together, but there’s also a lot that are making this a race thing. But we need to look at the issue at hand and see what the root of the issue is and bring justice to it.”