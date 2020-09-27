The Longview Public Library has been awarded $7,500 as part of a Humanities Texas Relief Grant.
This summer, Humanities Texas awarded more than $1.1 million to 198 Texas nonprofit organizations that suffered financial losses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Recipients include museums, libraries, preservation organizations and heritage and cultural centers.
“We are very grateful to receive the funding from the Humanities Texas Relief Grant,” said library Access Services Supervisor Bronwyn Pegues. “COVID-19 has impacted many organizations and communities. With the $7,500 received from this grant, we will be able to continue providing materials and services for our patrons.”
Funding for the grants was provided by the National Endowment for the Humanities.
Humanities Texas, based in Austin, is the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.