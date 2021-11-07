Through Nov. 22, Longview Public Library patrons can exchange a non-perishable canned or boxed food item and get $1 worth of fines cleared from their accounts.

The exchanged items will be donated to the annual Thanksgiving Food Drive.

Conditions of the exchange are:

Items must be non-perishable and not expired;

Must be Thanksgiving-themed;

Must be at least 12 ounces; and

Max fines waived cannot exceed $20 and cannot be applied to Interlibrary Loan materials/fees.

Items can be brought to the front desk for review, and fines will be waived by a supervisor.

The library is at 222 W. Cotton St.

Recommended for You