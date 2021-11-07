Through Nov. 22, Longview Public Library patrons can exchange a non-perishable canned or boxed food item and get $1 worth of fines cleared from their accounts.
The exchanged items will be donated to the annual Thanksgiving Food Drive.
Conditions of the exchange are:
Items must be non-perishable and not expired;
Must be Thanksgiving-themed;
Must be at least 12 ounces; and
Max fines waived cannot exceed $20 and cannot be applied to Interlibrary Loan materials/fees.
Items can be brought to the front desk for review, and fines will be waived by a supervisor.
The library is at 222 W. Cotton St.