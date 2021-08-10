The Longview Public Library is closed for repairs to its air-conditioning system; however, some services remain available.
The library, 222 W. Cotton St., closed beginning Monday for the repairs, which could take two weeks or more, according to a statement from the city.
During the closure, library staff is working to provide limited services and programming, the statement said. Curbside services are available for drive-thru reservation at the back of the library. Storytime and some other activities will be moved to the Longview Arboretum and Nature center, 706 W. Cotton St.
Book drops remain available outside the library, and digital services and online programming are available during the closure.