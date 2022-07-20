McWhorter Park in Longview was abuzz with activity Wednesday as children splashed each other with water balloons, munched on snow cones, slid down an inflatable water slide and much more.
The activities were part of the Longview Public Library Summer Reading Club end party, which was held for the first time at McWhorter. The free event is typically at Broughton Park but was moved this year while Broughton undergoes renovations.
Kona Ice provided snow cones on the sunny day for children and their parents while drinks and snacks also were available. A raffle gave away bicycles donated by The Knights of Pythias, and several tables underneath a gazebo were set up with library staff handing out books, school supplies and more.
The Summer Reading Club awarded prizes for children who completed reading goals as well as offered a multitude of free activities, from craft days and performances to movie days, story times and gaming days.
Lindsey Chance stood near a play area watching over her six children she had brought to the event.
Chance said the family has participated in the Summer Reading Club for four years, and while the children love the prizes, Chance enjoys the motivation it gives her children to read more.
"I'm a home educator, so it's important for me to just have the motivation for them. I love that they can branch out and choose different books to read and (get) extra learning vocabulary and spelling and grammar while they're reading," she said.
The family had attended several of the reading club events since its kickoff last month.
Erica Woolridge is the director at Sharon's Kid Korner in Longview and was accompanied to Wednesday's event by 28 children who participate in its after-school program.
While initially hesitant about the annual party being at a new location, Woolridge said as soon as they pulled up to the park, "they were so excited."
The big draw appeared to be the inflatable water slide as the children couldn't seem to stay off of it, she said.
The daycare regularly participates in Summer Reading Club activities, Woolridge said. Children often don't realize how much their imagination can grow from reading, so staff at the daycare regularly encourages them to participate in the club, she added.
Woolridge said by participating in the reading club, children learn how to take care of books, gain knowledge about them and their favorite characters and get creative by changing their voices when reading aloud. She added that teachers at the daycare often read to the children, and they'll take turns letting a child be the "teacher" and read to other kids.
"Like if a teacher read a book and they changed their voice ... they try to mimic the teacher's way of doing it," Woolridge said.
Children's Librarian Terri Nalls was busy Wednesday overseeing several areas of the party and keeping library staff organized. She said she was overjoyed to see how many people came to the event, considering its new location.
"We were a little worried about coming away from the library to the park," she said. "We tried this (park), and it looks like it's working."
According to Nalls, attendance seemed up from this past year's end party, which was held in the plaza in front of the library. She added that this year's event appeared to be "definitely bigger."