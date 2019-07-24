From Staff Reports
It was books, bubbles and goodbyes Wednesday when the Longview Public Library sponsored its Summer Reading Club End Party.
Children who had participated in the library’s six-week series — which consisted of reading goals, prizes, story times, performers, movies and crafts — ended the summer of fun with a morning of play at Broughton Park in Longview.
The final fling before going back to school included piles of bubbles, free books, free school supplies, the park's splash pad, a firetruck, a bounce house, bike giveaways and snow cones and other refreshments.