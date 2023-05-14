Don’t forget to breathe.
That’s the reminder Carla Hallock offered to participants Saturday in two acting classes she led at the Longview Public Library, one for people of all ages and one for seniors. A total of 13 people attended the two classes, with all levels of experience in theater represented.
Hallock’s suggestion came during exercises in which participants faced and copied each other’s movements, as if they were standing in front of mirrors.
“We’re taking each other’s energy in. Focus on eye contact,” Hallock said, “and then breathing and beginning to move together.”
There’s no right, or wrong, she said, but she added that, “You’ll realize sometimes we hold our breath, and we just need to breathe through this....”
“Your emotions have to flow. The more tension you’ve got, you clinch up. You’re not going to release the emotions you want for your story.”
Acting has been a lifelong pursuit for Hallock, a Pine Tree High School graduate, who has a bachelor’s degree in acting and a master’s degree from Purdue University in theater. She’s acted in summer stock and taught at Purdue, as well.
“This is what I’ve done a majority of my life is theater,” she said.
For the women who attended the senior class, their reasons for being there weren’t so much about preparing to pursue acting experiences but more to help them be more comfortable with public speaking or to be more comfortable in social situations.
Deidra Keels, for instance, said she recently started a stroke support group that she’ll be speaking in front of.
“I thought this might help,” she told the class.
In the other class for all ages, the husband-wife team of Chris and Stephanie Mounce are part of the Longview comedy improv group Duck. Duck. Moose!. Another participant, William Farrar, expressed regret about not taking advantage of opportunities to participate in theater in school.
“It’s just something I’ve always wanted to do,” he said.
As part of the library committee that develops adult programming, Hallock explained that employees in that group pitch different ideas of classes and activities the library can provide for adults. They often get ideas from other libraries, but programming also is often based around what the library staff members themselves can offer. Hallock, for instance, also likes to garden and has led gardening classes, as well.
“My expertise and my background has always been theater,” she said. “How do you put that, or bring that, in a way that is an offering that doesn’t scare people off, that is something that can be fun and inspiring?”
It’s also useful in everyday life, she said, with skills that help with public speaking, for instance.
It was important to her to offer the class for people 50 and older in a way that’s accessible to people with different abilities and needs. She didn’t want to neglect anyone in the community. Classes such as this help get people out of the house and provide opportunities to meet new people.
“Everyone needs personal interaction. It’s very important in everyone’s life,” Hallock said. “Sharing our stories is how we grow as a community. It’s how we learn who we’re living around.”