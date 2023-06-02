Eily and Eli Kitchen dove underneath a mound of bubbles and emerged smiling and covered in foam to greet their mother.
Eily, 8, and Eli, 6, danced together while Kristah Kitchen took photos of her children enjoying the fun.
The Kitchens were among the attendees Friday who filled Eastman Plaza at the Longview Public Library for the annual Summer Reading Club Kickoff Party.
The club provides reading goals for every grade level that can be logged online or on a form and redeemed for weekly prizes. An adult program is also available for ages 18 and older and offers a raffle in place of prizes. This year’s theme is “All Together Now! Share Reading. Share Kindness.”
The plaza was packed with people — some waited in line for a snow cone from Kona Ice, others played in bounce houses and on inflatable obstacle courses while others just danced along to music played by the DJ.
Free snacks and beverages were available along with reading materials, activities, sidewalk chalk, bubble machines and, of course, a foam pit.
As Kitchen snapped photos and videos of her children, she said that while they had signed up for the Summer Reading Club last year, this was their first time attending the kickoff party.
“We visited the library after school wanting to do some reading over the summer, and we found out about it,” she said. “We signed up last year but didn’t really do it, but this year they were so excited. (Eily) already read a lot the past week.”
Kitchen and her children tend to visit the library more during the summer, and she said being active in the club has not only been rewarding, but fun.
“I feel like it supports me as a parent wanting to teach my kids how to love reading and to cultivate that with them, and so it’s a fun program to have, and it makes it easier for me as a mom to ... follow along with it,” she said.
Stephanie Kilpatrick also stood near the foam pit watching her four children, Kalleigh, 4, Cael, 9, Coryn, 7, and Kaleb, 16, enjoy the constant stream of bubbles.
The family is from Gilmer, and the children have participated in the club for the past several years. However, it was their first time at the party, Kilpatrick said.
She decided to bring them because the promise of bubbles, bounce houses and playing with other children sounded like fun. Kilpatrick loves books and said she likes to encourage her children to be part of the club so they can be involved in reading.
“Not everybody can afford to do a whole bunch of paid stuff like skating ... so I think this is really important for them, and it encourages them to read, which is important for their lifelong learning,” she said.
Library Director Jenn Eldridge stood near the library entrance keeping an eye on the party. She called the turnout “fabulous” and said the event was going.
This past year’s kickoff party was the first the library held since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. An hour into Friday’s event, Eldridge estimated attendance was about 1,200 people. With another hour left until it ended, her goal was to hit at least 1,500.
“It is so important for us to have free events like this in the summer for families who can’t afford to go on vacation or have activities for their kids during the summer.,” Eldridge said. “This is free, this is proactive and it encourages reading and lifelong learning, which is always really important for us.”
For information on the Summer Reading Club, go to longviewtexas.gov/2897/Summer-Reading-Club .