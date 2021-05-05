The Force was strong with two young Padawan readers who were first in line Tuesday to receive new Longview Public Library cards with a “Star Wars” theme.
In conjunction with “Star Wars Day” — an informal day to celebrate the series that occurs every May 4 —the library unveiled new library cards that feature Grogu, also known as the Child and affectionately called “Baby Yoda” by fans of the Disney+ TV series, “The Mandalorian.”
The Longview Public Library is the first in the nation to partner with the American Library Association and Lucas Color for the limited edition library cards. The library has 14,000 cards featuring the character to distribute on a first-come, first-served basis.
“We’re excited to bring this to the community, and we’re excited for you guys to get your library cards,” Library Director Jennifer Eldridge said as she unveiled the new card design with the help of 4-year-old Tripp Bowie and 5-year-old Ace Smith.
Tripp, who attends Wee Learn Center at First Baptist Church, and Ace, who attends Presbyterian Children’s Center (PCC) at First Presbyterian Church, were the first two recipients of the new library cards.
“We brought them today to show them that reading is fun and interesting,” said Mitzi Bowie, Tripp’s mother.
The new cards were made possible through a $7,500 grant the library received from Humanities Texas to help recover some funds lost because of COVID-19, Eldridge said. The library split the grant funds between office supplies, which include purchasing new library cards, and buying new books to replenish its collection, she said.
Every few years, the library changes the design of its cards, and Eldridge said when staff began to brainstorm ideas this year, the learned that some libraries use graphics made by the American Library Association on their cards. This year, the association created a “Read” poster featuring Grogu from “The Mandalorian.”
“We reached out to the American Library Association and asked if they would consider letting us use their image and getting permission from Lucas Color to do so as well. They said absolutely, and they told us that we were the first library to ever do anything like this,” Eldridge said. “They said they would really like to see how well this goes and see if it helps promote and engage the community to get more library cards, which we certainly hope it will. They’re going to promote this to other libraries as an opportunity for them, too.”
Additionally, Longview Public Library was able to purchase more cards than normal because the cost ended up being cheaper, she said. While the library typically has separate cards for children and adults, because Star Wars is universally popular, the library plans to use these cards for both sets of readers.
Library cards are free to new patrons with a valid Texas ID. The Longview Public Library services residents across the entire state, including all around East Texas. Existing patrons can upgrade to the new card for a $5 fee, and Eldridge said that money also will help the library recoup some funds lost during the pandemic. Patrons can check out up 15 books at a time with a library card.
Those without an address or a state ID can receive an access card to use the library’s computers and in-house materials but cannot take items out of the library.
Eldridge said if these cards are popular, the Longview library will consider partnering with the American Library Association on more graphics in the future. When Tripp said he liked Spider-Man, Eldridge said a superhero-themed card could be in the library’s future.
“We’ve had a pretty great time designing library cards in the past, but I don’t think you can beat Baby Yoda,” Eldridge said. “It’s been pretty fun.”