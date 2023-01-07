An annual raffle that benefits the Longview Public Library's Summer Reading Club has a prize of entertainment-related merchandise worth $1,500.
The raffle is done via the Friends of the Longview Public Library, a nonprofit organization that supports the library and its programs and activities.
Children's Librarian Terri Nalls said 100% of the proceeds raised from the raffle go toward the Summer Reading Club. The annual club encourages reading among children through incentives and offers free summer activities to families.
"We see over 2,000 over the course of the summer" who participate in the reading club, Nalls said.
With that many children in the program, funds are needed to keep summer activities free.
Raffle tickets cost $10 each, and Nalls said she's seen some people purchase as many as 10 at a time.
This year's entertainment package includes: a Samsung 65-inch Class Crystal Ultra HD 4K Smart TV; a Sony PlayStation 5 with a "God of War: Ragnarok" bundle; a pair of black Beats Studio Buds Noise-cancelling Earbuds; a Samsung 3.1 Channel Sound Bar with wireless subwoofer and Dolby audio; and a Best Buy gift card for $160.
The total package is valued at $1,500.
Six hundred tickets will be sold, and there is no limit to the number of tickets that can be purchased. Tickets are sold through Feb. 13 or until they're sold out, Nalls said.
Tickets can be purchased online at tinyurl.com/2fykb7k2 or at the library's front desk, 222 W. Cotton St.
A winner will be announced at 5 p.m. Feb. 13 through a live broadcast on the library's Facebook page .
The library has the potential to raise $4,500 if it sells out of tickets — a feat that's occurred a few times in the past and Nalls hopes to see again.
"We're very much hoping to do that," she said. "Last year, we didn't completely sell out. With the pandemic, things were down a little bit with the last couple of years."
For information, visit tinyurl.com/2ctmmkr8 .