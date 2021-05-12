Registration is open for the Longview Public Library’s Summer Reading Club program, which will return this year as a hybrid program with in-person and online activities.
The library is offering in-person and online registration for the club, which kicks off June 7. The library offers the summer program for children up to age 18 as well as an adult program for those 18 and older.
“Summer Reading Club is important first and foremost because it helps avoid children of all ages from going down the ‘summer slide.’ Research shows if children read even as little as just six minutes a day, they can retain most of the information they learned throughout the school year,” Library Director Jennifer Eldridge said. “When children do not read in the summer, they have a sharper learning curve once they return to school in the fall. In some cases, they have slid back an entire grade level and are behind before the new school year even begins.”
Last year, the library shifted its Summer Reading Club to an entirely online, virtual program. This year, there will be a mixture of in-person and online programming, Eldridge said.
In place of a kick-off party, the library will celebrate all month. After signing up online or while coming in to sign up in person at the library, participants will receive a free Summer Reading Club gift bag.
The children’s summer reading club is a six-week program with free events and an opportunity to earn prizes for reading each week and completing special activity challenges. Reading time and activities can be logged via Beanstack or by paper. The library has paper activity logs available for pick up. To encourage reading, the library offers free books, activities and prizes as rewards.
Registration for the children’s program is available in-person at the Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St., and online via Beanstack at longviewtexas.beanstack.org.
For the adult reading program, participants will have the opportunity to enter their name into a weekly raffle based on the number of pages they read or the minutes of audiobooks they listen to. The more participants read, the more raffle chances they receive. The library also offers special challenges for adults as well.
Registration for the adult reading program is available in-person at the library and online by submitting a Google form at www.LongviewTexas.gov/ASRC.
Pre-registration is open through June 6 for the children and adult program.
The goal of the Summer Reading Club for children and adults is to “promote lifelong learning,” Eldridge said.
“You are never too old or young to learn something new, and we know a well-educated community is a thriving community. More than anything, we want Longview to thrive,” Eldridge said. “Our library is proud and excited to play a part in so many family’s educational summer activities, while teachers can get a well-deserved break.”