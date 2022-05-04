Young book lovers will have a chance to win prizes by participating in this year's Longview Public Library Summer Reading Club.
Registration for the club, which has a theme of "Oceans of Possibility," is open.
"I would probably say within the last 10 years, (the Summer Reading Club) really picked up a lot of usage, and it's really become a main staple in the community for summer," said Library Director Jennifer Eldridge
She said the program is important for two main reasons: encouraging reading among children through incentives and offering a free summer activity for families.
Children might feel more inclined to binge-watch television and not keep their mind active during summer, Eldridge said, adding that children who don't regularly engage their mind have the possibility of sliding back a grade level.
Regular reading can help prevent the backward slide, she said.
Registration and participation in the program are free and open to children up to age 12. Registration can be done online or in-person at the library. While a library card is not required to participate in the program, people are encouraged to get one so that they can check out books.
Once registered, participants will have a log they can fill out with everything they read as part of the club, Eldridge said.
"They have to do a full week of reading or activities, and it's all based on the log. ... After a week, they can come and redeem for a prize," she said.
Participants who qualify for a prize get to choose an item from a toy chest, and tweens and teens get the choice of an activity or candy, Eldridge said.
Along with the reading club, the library also has set free daily activities during the summer — from craft days and performances to movie days, story times and gaming days, Eldridge said.
Activities will take place six days a week for six weeks and begin June 6.
The program has no required reading list, and children are encouraged to read whatever they're interested in, Eldridge said. Library staff can help with finding books, she added.
"If you're already reading at home, you might as well come to the library because we have a lot of cool incentives," Eldridge said.
The library will hold an official kickoff party for the Summer Reading Club from 10 a.m. to noon June 3 at the Eastman Library Plaza. The party is set to have a DJ, bounce house, food and activities. The event is free and open to the public.
For information or to register online, visit tinyurl.com/longviewreadingclub2022 .