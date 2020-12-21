A new exhibit at the Longview Public Library will give patrons an opportunity to learn about the women’s suffrage movement in Texas.
The library opened a special exhibit, “Citizens At Last: The Woman Suffrage Movement in Texas,” on Friday. The exhibit will be on display during regular museum hours through Jan. 29.
“With everything going on right now, I thought it would be good for people to learn about how far we’ve come and how much we’ve grown. When you think about the election, that wasn’t something that everyone unfortunately had the chance to participate in, especially women,” said Leah Shreves, the library’s technical services supervisor. “I thought it was important to show our growth and how we’ve been able to overcome differences, and as a country we’re still continuing to grow.”
The “Citizens At Last” exhibit focuses on the 27-year campaign for women’s suffrage in Texas. Panel topics filled with newspaper clippings, archival photos, cartoons and texts recount the national beginnings of the movement, early Texas leaders, anti-suffrage sentiments, efforts to amend the Texas Constitution, primary suffrage and the ratification of the 19th Amendment.
The exhibit was made possible with a grant from Humanities Texas, the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.
The $313 grant paid for half of the cost of the exhibit while the Friends of the Library will assist in paying the library’s matching half, Shreves said.
The panel exhibit is centrally located in the library with space for visitors to spread out and social distance. The exhibit is free and open to the community to visit.
Shreves said the library hopes to continue to offer more exhibits in the future for its patrons.
“People are looking for things to do, and the library is here to serve the community,” she said.
The library is at 222 W. Cotton St. Its hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
For info, visit www.longviewtexas.gov/3888/Library .