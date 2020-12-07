Longview Public Library is planning a variety of virtual activities to keep patrons engaged and spread holiday cheer this month.
The holiday festivities include an online story time with Santa on Thursday, a virtual adult crafting session on Saturday and a holiday movie teleparty on Dec. 19.
"Right now, it's more important than ever to keep our patrons engaged, especially during a time where we find our social lives and activities coming to a screeching halt," said Longview Public Library Director Jennifer Eldridge. "Some families are struggling with what they can do with their children to keep them engaged. At the library, we've been pivoting to online to show people that you can still participate in the activities that we've done before. We're just engaging with our patrons on a different level — online and socially distanced."
Throughout the pandemic, the library has offered many virtual events including taking its summer reading program digital this year.
For Christmas, Longview Public Library has many virtual activities planned.
Festivities begin at 6 p.m. Thursday when Santa Flavious and his Christmas elves will join the library for story time. In years past, Santa has read a story to children outside at the plaza in front of the library. Eldridge said this year, the story time can be streamed via Facebook Live by visiting the library's Facebook page. The video will later be uploaded to YouTube.
During the story time, Santa will share stories, songs and activities with families while they watch from home, she said.
On Saturday, the library will present a virtual adult craft session in which patrons age 18 and older will have the opportunity to transform old, unused puzzle pieces into a holiday ornament, Eldridge said.
"We have put together all of the materials that people will need for the craft and we have those available to pick up at the library," she said. "They will be able to make a puzzle piece wreath ornament."
Supplies for the craft are limited and are available at the front desk or via curbside library pickup this week.
At 2 p.m. Saturday, the library will debut a tutorial video on its Facebook page to show patrons how to make the ornament. The video will be uploaded to YouTube later.
"We will go step by step with them, and we want them to know that during the Facebook Live, we will be able to answer any questions they may have," Eldridge said.
Following that, on Dec. 19 the library will have a holiday movie watch party via Netflix's Teleparty platform. The Netflix original film, "The Christmas Chronicles" will be streamed beginning at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 19.
To take part in the experience, patrons will need to download and install the Teleparty app extension via the Google Chrome browser. The Longview Public Library will provide patrons with a link to use 10 minutes before the event broadcast. The link will be posted to the library's Facebook page and updated on its website.
After patrons join the Teleparty, they will then be able to chat with each other while watching the movie, Eldridge said.
"We're really excited about these activities. We hope families and our adult patrons enjoy them," she said. "The most important thing is that we care about our patrons and the relationships we have with them. We want to maintain those relationships and this is just another way that we can stay connected during this time."
To learn more about the library's events, go to www.longviewtexas.gov/3888/Library or visit the library's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/LongviewPublicLibrary .