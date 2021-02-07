Supporters of the Longview Public Library have two days to purchase tickets for the annual Summer Reading Club Raffle.
The prize bundle in this year’s drawing includes:
65” LG — UHD 4K NanoCell, AI ThinQ Smart TV
XBox Series X gaming console
$100 Target gift card
Personal Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager
$50 Rotolo’s Pizza gift card
Tickets are $10 each, and there is no limit to the number that can be purchased.
Tickets can be bought online with debit/credit cards at tinyurl.com/famdj9d5 and at the front desk of the Longview Public Library with cash.
Tickets will be sold up until the winner announcement at 5 p.m. Monday or until tickets are sold out.
The winner will be called up to two times and must answer to win, or another winner will be drawn.
All proceeds benefit the Friends of the Longview Public Library and go toward Summer Reading Club funds that help keep events and activities for children free to attend.
For information, go to www.LongviewTexas.gov/Raffle .