New audiobooks from popular authors like Clive Cussler, Danielle Steel, Joanne Fluke, Margaret Atwood and Fern Michaels will be available soon at the Longview Public Library thanks to a local grant.
The Longview Public Library received a $250 gift from Brookshire’s that it is using to purchase seven audiobooks to add to its collection.
“That may not sound like a lot of money, but it really goes a long way towards helping us,” Acquisitions Librarian Joshua Cade said. “Any little bit we can get to help purchase more audiobooks helps a ton because they’re some of the more expensive things to buy.”
On average, audiobooks cost about $50 each, Cade said. Some cost a bit less while titles by more popular authors, such as Stephen King, may cost a bit more. Though movies continue to be the library’s most popular rentals, audiobooks circulate well, Cade noted.
“Consistently, each individual title will circulate well. They may not have as a high a usage as some of the books in our collection, but the whole collection of audiobooks tends to get used,” he said.
Cade noted that in a typical year, all of the Longview Public Library’s approximately 4,700 audiobooks get checked out.
The growing popularity of audiobooks, Cade said, can be attributed to the ability to listen to them while multi-tasking on other projects.
“If you’re cooking or cleaning or driving, you can pop it in and let it play,” he said.
Some audiobooks are transitioning to digital platforms, and the Longview library has digital audiobooks available on its ebook platforms, OverDrive and CloudLibrary. However, digital-only versions of audiobooks are more expensive than their CD counterparts and tend to cost about $80 to $100 apiece, he said.
Standard audiobooks are available on CD, and typically there will be multiple CDs per book. Depending on the length of a book, an audiobook could contain anywhere from seven to 50 CDs, Cade said. A newer format for audiobooks, known as MP3, allows an entire audiobook to be placed on one CD, he said. Older cars had CD players that were incapable of playing MP3s; however, newer vehicles have CD players capable of playing MP3 files.
The seven books purchased with the Brookshire’s grant will be MP3 files on CD, Cade said.
The library will be placing the seven new audiobooks on its shelves next week. Books are “Journey of the Pharaohs” by Cussler, “Coconut Layer Cake Murder” by Fluke, “The Wedding Dress” by Steel, “Royal” by Steel, “The Testaments” by Atwood, “Fearless” by Michaels and “Truth and Justice” by Michaels.