The Longview Public Library is serving as a drop-off point for items for the city of Longview’s upcoming Homeless Resource Day.
Homeless Resource Day is planned for 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 23 at the Longview Exhibit Building.
For a list of suggested bag items or information on how to volunteer for the event, go to longviewtexas.gov/homeless and follow the links.
Donations and supplies for bags that will be given out on the resource day will be received up until the day before the event.
Library staff will assist with unloading items. For assistance, call (903) 237-1350.