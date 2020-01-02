Homeless Resource Day
Kyle Kovar receives a free haircut from Mark May of Gentlemen’s Barber Shop of Kilgore during Homeless Resource Day, on Friday, January 25, 2019, at the Longview Exhibit Building. This year's Homeless Resource Day is Jan. 23, and the city still is collecting items. 

 Michael Cavazos/News-Journal File Photo

The Longview Public Library is serving as a drop-off point for items for the city of Longview’s upcoming Homeless Resource Day.

Homeless Resource Day is planned for 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 23 at the Longview Exhibit Building.

For a list of suggested bag items or information on how to volunteer for the event, go to longviewtexas.gov/homeless and follow the links.

Donations and supplies for bags that will be given out on the resource day will be received up until the day before the event.

Library staff will assist with unloading items. For assistance, call (903) 237-1350.