The Longview Public Library reopened on Monday with limited services and operating hours.
The library closed Aug. 9 for work on its air-conditioning system, but it continued to offer some services.
On Monday, it reopened from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, according to a statement from the city of Longview. Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.
Computers will be shut down 30 minutes prior to closing time and unavailable on Sundays “due to limited staff,” the statement said.
Curbside pickup remains available, and book donations can be made on the loading dock behind the library.
The Genealogy Room is also open with librarian assistance available Monday through Friday.