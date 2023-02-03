The Longview Public Library has expanded its Spanish eBook and eAudiobook collection through a $1,500 state grant.
Access Services Supervisor Bronwyn Pegues said the library received the Texas Book Festival Grant late last year and purchased digital content that can be accessed via CloudLibrary.
CloudLibrary is one of two apps the library utilizes for its digital content; the other is called Libby. Pegues said it has been steadily building up its collection on CloudLibrary and is encouraging patrons to use it more.
The library is part of the Northeast Texas Digital Consortium, which means content from other libraries that also participate is available on the apps, she said.
"We have a pretty sizable eBook and eAudiobook collection on there, but we were lacking in terms of Spanish eBooks and eAudiobooks," Pegues said. "We really wanted to expand our digital collection as well as seek to expand our physical collection."
The library was able to purchase 80 new digital items, many of which are popular titles available in Spanish format, she said. The new titles have been organized on the app as a specific collection available from TBF grant so patrons can see exactly which items were purchased, she said.
According to Pegues, the library had a steady stream of patrons visiting daily before the pandemic. That number decreaed as people stopped going out in public.
"2020 was rough; 2021 was steadily building up. Now we're seeing more people coming back (and) returning to the library, even new patrons who are new to the area or haven't been in a long time," she said.
This past year, the library received the same TBF grant for $2,500 and also chose to expand its collection of Spanish literature.
Pegues said after the expansion was publicized this past year, the library saw several groups of people come in and ask specifically about what titles it had and about its Spanish content.
"We're all working on grants to get more items, and we're constantly looking at ways to expand our collection and make it more inclusive," she said.
She encourages anyone who doesn't have a free library card to stop by and get registered, adding that the CloudLibrary and Libby apps also are free to download.
The library is at 222 W. Cotton St. For hours and information, go to longviewtexas.gov/3888/Library .