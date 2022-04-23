Seven-year-old Jack Miller and his brother, 4-year-old Leo, eagerly began flipping through children’s books written by East Texas native Sandra Biersdorfer on Saturday during the Chautauqua Festival outside of the Longview Public Library.
The two brothers, from Hallsville, left with two of Biersdorfer’s books. Their mother, Ellen Miller, said she’s excited to continue sharing her love of reading with her sons.
“I want them to be able to expand their imaginations and understand their world,” Miller said. “Reading is such a great escape as an adult, too, not just as a kid.”
The Millers were one of dozens of families to visit the Longview Public Library for Chautauqua, an annual festival that showcases local authors, artists, dancers and creators in the community.
This marks the seventh year for the library to host Chautauqua, but it was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 and in 2019 because of a tornado warning.
“We are very grateful for the sunshine and the beautiful weather today,” Library Director Jennifer Eldridge said. “This is just a really great opportunity to showcase our local authors and our community.”
The roots of Chautauqua date back to the late 19th and early 20th centuries as an adult education and social movement aimed at engaging communities with local artists, vendors and performers.
On Saturday, the library played host to more than 30 vendors with two stages set up to showcase 10 performers, Eldridge said.
While there were a variety of vendors, many were local authors. Biersdorfer grew up in Gregg County in the Sabine community. Though she now lives in the Houston area, she returns to East Texas several times each year for events, such as Chautauqua.
Longview author Michael Wigington, who recently retired after working 33 years for the city of Longview, was among other local creators at the event. Wigington has written one novel, “The Bloodstone Reckoning,” which is the first in what he says will be a series.
He’s also written a couple of novellas, called “The Mist Witch of Dreydark Forest” and “The Shadows of Wychering.”
“The festival has been good so far,” Wigington said. “We have done this festival before, and it has always been a fun thing to come out and get to know the community.”