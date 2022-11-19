Janie York, 2, was dressed in an all white ensemble Friday that included a tulle dress, ballet flats and an accompanying white bow in her hair.
Emily York had brought her daughter Janie and 6-month-old infant Casey to a Princess Tea Party hosted by the Longview Public Library in celebration of National Princess Day.
Children were invited to dress in their best royal attire and join the library for tea, juice, and cookies along with a Disney-Sing-Along. Princess Belle of Disney’s Beauty & The Beast and Rapunzel were also set to show up for photos with the children.
Before the library opened eager children dressed in their best princess attire waited outside with their parents for the doors to open and the tea party to commence.
Taking place in the library's Moeschle Room, the area was decorated with numerous tables and chairs for the princess and parents to sit at and had a an area with tea, juice, cookies and more which were all later passed out. Children were also given gold crowns to decorate with jewels that could be assembled and worn.
As more and more guests showed up, the room began to fill up and additional tables and chairs had to be brought out to accommodate the crowd.
York has brought her children, including her other son Henry, to library events in the past like its regular Story Times, she said. She decided to bring Janie and baby Casey to the event after hearing about it from a friend, she said.
"We (York and two friends) all have little girls so we decided to bring 'em together," she said.
York explained that as a child, she grew up having tea parties and has always enjoyed "girly stuff", so she wanted to bring Janie to introduce the same experience to her.
"She's never been to a tea party though so I figured it'd be exciting," she said. "I think it's adorable for their age (and) there's a lot more people than I expected too- huge turnout."
Free events like the tea party are appreciated by York, who said it's much easier as someone who has small children to not have to pay for a fun time.
Jenifer Koyle brought along her daughter Grace, 4, and son Peter, 2, after hearing about the event on the library's website. Grace came dressed in a Snow White dress and Peter served the role as her knight, dressed in a suit of cloth armor.
While the family hasn't attended a library event recently, Koyle said they're starting to become more active in local happenings.
"We're starting to come out more now that COVID is done and so we're just trying to get back into activities and stuff," she said.
Koyle has a total of six children and said that all of her other daughters have been able to dress-up in a princess costume and meet a princess aside from Grace, so she wanted to give her the same chance.
"I wanted to make sure that (Grace) had an opportunity 'cause Disneyland gets expensive so this is such a nice opportunity to still have a little bit of magic of childhood," Koyle said.
She added that as a taxpayer, she loves to see events that she can participate in because it confirms that people's tax dollars are being used for things everybody can take part in.
Children's Librarian Terri Nalls was pleasantly surprised by the turnout for the event and said it was much bigger than she expected.
"We planned for a hundred but we never know if we're 'gonna have one or a hundred. Today we exceeded that hundred well over...We're excited, we will adjust for next year and plan even bigger," Nalls said.
To see hundreds of children show up in costume for an event the library has never done before excited her, she said. The idea came when Library Director Jennifer Eldridge noticed that National Princess Day was coming up and told Nalls they should do something to commemorate it.
"I said, 'Let's have a tea party,'" Nalls recounted with enthusiasm.
Thus, the idea was born, which she speculates will become an annual library event after seeing the reception it received. Nalls estimated that roughly 130 children showed up for the tea party and that extra supplies had to be brought out to account for the many faces.
"This was very much a surprise but a good problem to have," she said.