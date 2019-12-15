The Longview Police Department, Fire Department and Public Safety Communications divisions have scheduled a public safety firing and information event Jan. 16.
Anyone interested in a career with the police, fire, or public communication departments is invited to attend the free event, according to the city.
Representatives from each department will be at the event to answer questions and help attendees the application process.
The event is set 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 16 at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center.
For information, contact Kimberly Baldwin at (903) 239-5518 or by email at kbaldwin@longviewtexas.gov .