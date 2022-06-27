Public safety departments in the city of Longview continue to struggle to recruit and retain personnel in accordance with national trends in law enforcement and fire prevention.
At a city council meeting this month, District 6 Councilman Steve Pirtle engaged council members in discussion about the topic during conversation regarding funding for a proposed amphitheater.
During the meeting, Pirtle said the amphitheater was a want and not a need and echoed concerns he voiced at a previous council meeting when the amphitheater was first presented about needing radios and better pay for public safety employees.
"We lost four firemen in the last few weeks, we've lost three policemen, or vice versa ... and they all left basically because of salaries or they went to something more lucrative that they could do," Pirtle said.
He mentioned the city's pay scale and how it's unable to keep up with the city of Tyler.
"I've got the list right here that shows our firemen make less money ... than Tyler firemen do. That's my concern because those people directly impact us daily and if we can't keep them and we train them and they go to the metroplex or they go to Tyler or wherever they go — we need to pay them more money," Pirtle said.
According to the city of Longview's website, the annual base pay for a Firefighter Apprentice I is $40,420.29, Firefighter/EMT-B or Paramedic only is $50,481.99 and a Firefighter/Paramedic pay ranges from $57,533.72 to $67,478.93.
The city of Tyler's website lists salary for a Fire Trainee as $40,495 and a Fire Recruit $50,495
Fire Chief J.P. Steelman said that the fire department has 179 staffed positions when it is fully staffed. Of those 179, 172 are composed of certified personnel and six are made up of non-certified civilian personnel, he said.
Steelman said this past week that the department was down eight positions and held 171 but that it had five individuals set to come in for final job offers. If all five were to accept the positions that would leave the department down three people, he said.
Staffing shortages have been consistent throughout the fiscal year, Steelman said. As soon as the department hires someone, it loses someone else and from his recollection, it has only been fully staffed once during the fiscal year, he said.
"It's been kind of a revolving process ... (and) it's been difficult to maintain that balance," Steelman said.
The lack of personnel has put a strain on operations and maintaining minimum staffing levels, according to Steelman. Overtime hours are often used so the department can provide adequate levels of service across the city, he said.
Although one particular factor can't be named for the reason why staffing is low, Steelman posited that pay is always at the forefront of the conversation.
"There's certainly departments in the state, especially in the metroplex, where people can go and make a larger salary there," Steelman said.
Other considerations he listed include fatigue on the backend of the COVID-19 pandemic, early retirement and the pursuit of other careers. In his time at the department, he said he had "absolutely" seen people leave because of the pay. He explained that vacancies aren't just an issue within the Longview Fire Department but that they span across the state and country.
"We're all vying for the same limited pool of trained, qualified ... paramedic-certified people that wanna become firefighters (and) that's probably one of the most limited commodities that's out there right now," Steelman said.
In his conversations with other state departments, Steelman said he's heard of some offering sign-on bonuses which is something that has not been done in Longview. He said he understood why individuals would want to go somewhere they could make $20,000 more a year.
Steelman said raising firefighters' salaries needs to be on the table . If competitive pay can't be offered "what are you doing to keep people from going somewhere else," he said.
The Longview Police Department has been seeing triple the number of vacancies of the fire department. According to Chief Anthony Boone, the department has 175 positions when fully staffed. This past week, it had 24 vacancies.
Information from the cities of Longview and Tyler show similar pay scales for police officers, though Tyler's is slightly higher.
The city of Longview website lists $55,610.02 as an entry level officer's salary. With a year of experience, it increases to $57,392.92; with two years to $59,067.75; $60,858.27 for three years and $62,703.06 for five.
The city of Tyler's website shows a $57,294 salary for an entry level police recruit. It then shows $59,065 for a police officer with one year experience; $60,856 for two; $62,701 for three and $64,601 for five.
With two dozen vacancies, several specialty positions at the department have not been filled in order to concentrate resources to patrol, Boone said.
"Some examples would include vacancies in Criminal Investigations, Police Area Representatives and Special Investigations and Apprehension," he said.
While the units continue to function, they have less staffing levels to maintain adequate patrol numbers, he said. In addition, the department chose to leave a few front-line supervisor positions open . Much like the firefighters, police officers are also working more overtime (as necessary) to help cover patrol shifts, Boone said.
Boone echoed Steelman's statements about public safety vacancies being a national trend in law enforcement over the past couple of years.
"Finding qualified applicants is difficult, and we are also seeing more officers leave at the 20-year mark, which is the earliest an officer can retire through the state retirement system," Boone said.
Pirtle's first priority for the people is to have public safety in place, he said during the meeting. He said that is something that has always been important to him.
"When I was young, my father was a fireman for the city of Longview in the 60s ... . Every time I hear a siren go off, I think about it," Pirtle said. "Those guys are our first line of defense."
Having used paramedic services when he had to ride in an ambulance, Pirtle said he recognizes firsthand how important members of public safety are. He said he wants to do anything he can to retain professionals and provide competitive pay to cities of comparable size.
"If we can make sure our pay is competitive with surrounding areas around here — it's something I want the whole council to discuss with the council and the city manager," Pirtle said.
City Manager Rolin McPhee recognized that the city has had difficulty recruiting and retaining public safety personnel like many other municipalities across the state and country. He added that this is something being considered in the 2022-23 city budget.
"The Longview Police Department last received a market pay adjustment in 2015, and the Longview Fire Department's last market pay adjustment came in 2017," McPhee said.
McPhee cited societal shifts and public health crises in addition to salary considerations as "distinct pressures" that have been placed on the city's public safety personnel over the past three years.
The city recently began the early stages of preparing a proposed budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year. According to McPhee, prior to beginning the budget process every member of council was asked their priorities for the upcoming fiscal year and "investing in public safety was a recurring theme."
McPhee said it was too early to discuss what specific action would be taken in regard to adjusting the budget to address public safety recruitment and retention.
"However, our proposed budget will prioritize hiring and retaining qualified staff across the City of Longview, including in our public safety departments," McPhee said.