A quiet zone could be established at another local railroad crossing.
The city of Longview and the Texas Department of Transportation have agreed to work together for safety upgrades including establishing a quiet zone at the Union Pacific Railroad Co.'s rail crossing at Industrial Drive, just off East Marshall Avenue.
According to the Federal Railroad Administration, a quiet zone is a section of a rail line at least one-half mile in length that contains one or more consecutive public highway-rail grade crossings at which locomotive horns are not routinely sounded when trains are approaching the crossings.
A similar railroad quiet zone in downtown Longview was established Dec. 21, 2010, by the Federal Railroad Administration.
A resolution approved Thursday by the Longview City Council commits the city "to perform or cause to be performed" design upgrades for the crossing located between East Marshall Avenue and FRJ Drive, according to municipal documents.
City Manager Keith Bonds also was authorized to enter into an Advance Funding Agreement for Voluntary Local Government Contribution Participation — an agreement with TxDOT to perform design upgrades to the railroad grade crossing on the city's Harrison County side.
Public Works Director Rolin McPhee has said that staff estimate the city's local cost will be $39,900 and will be paid from the 2011 Street Bond Fund.
"TxDOT has identified this crossing for safety upgrades. This agreement allows the city to provide additional safety upgrades that will help qualify this railroad crossing meet the Quiet Zone requirements," McPhee stated in the request to the City Council.