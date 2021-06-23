With a lifetime of dedication to promoting unity and diversity in the community, a Pine Tree ISD principal and a Longview humanitarian were recognized Wednesday for their work in Longview and the greater East Texas region.
Shalonda Adams and Carroll Greenwaldt received the 2021 Unity Honors awards during a luncheon Wednesday. Beds of Hope, a volunteer-led organization that builds beds for children who are placed in foster homes, also was recognized meanwhile tributes were made to the late Alice Day, who charted the course for the city's Partners in Prevention program, and to the late Jimmy Daniell Isaac, a News-Journal reporter who strived to improve race relations in the community.
"Nelson Mandela once said, 'What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived. It is what difference we have made in the lives of others that will determine the significance of the lives we’ve led,'" said Kasha Williams, a former city councilwoman who served as emcee of the luncheon. "The Unity Honors is a lifetime achievement award that pays homage to the pillars of our community, those who have blazed the trail, those who have bridged the gap between different walks of life, those who have created peace and created harmony in its absence while speaking out only against injustice. That is what the Unity Honors event signifies."
Honoree Adams serves as principal of Pine Tree ISD’s P.A.C.E. Alternative Campus: DAEP and the district’s Adaptive Behavior Unit. At the school, Adams works with students to overcome challenges and work to be relational, resourceful and resilient.
Through her work with Partners in Prevention’s Hope For Youth, a social justice initiative to stop violence among youth in the community, she brought grassroots leaders together to address issues and barriers that divide people in the community. Adams also has served as a Forever Friends mentor and group facilitator, Boys & Girls Club Board of Governors member and local board member, and president of Delta Kappa Gamma, an international society for women educators.
At her campus and in her volunteer work, Adams strives to bring young people together as they overcome differences, grow to have empathy for one another and care for each other.
"Reconciliation is a big part of the work that we do because we want our students to know that in our society and in life, getting along with people is the ultimate No. 1 character trait you’ve got to have in order to be successful," Adams said.
Adams said Wednesday that she is grateful for the award but that it will not serve as a stopping point for her.
"This moment of recognition is not a period. It’s not the end," she said. "This moment of recognition is another starting point to go forward to do even greater things. As we — OneLongview — continue to unite together to be the agents of change for every aspect of society, from our elders to our youngest."
Greenwaldt, a member of the city’s Unity and Diversity Committee, has been an active humanitarian in the community since he moved to Longview. His efforts have been focused on assisting those in poverty and helping to feed the hungry.
Greenwaldt was instrumental in bringing the “backpack meal program” to Longview schools. Through the program, students are sent home with a backpack of food so they can eat during the weekend. He also volunteers at Newgate Mission, has served in Rotary International and as president of the board of directors of Refuge International in Longview. Projects have included improving maternal and child health, providing clean water to villages, and offering the opportunity for children and indigent people in Guatemala to see qualified health professionals from the United States.
Through his work with Eastman Chemical Co., Greenwaldt played a role in the establishment of inclusion groups to serve different members of the community. Greenwaldt said those efforts first started within the Black community and with women and have since expanded to include the Hispanic population and the LGBTQ+ community. Greenwaldt volunteered to champion the LGBTQ+ community for Eastman. While the group started small, it has grown in size and saw more than 200 people attend a picnic, he said.
"That diversity training with Eastman, the inclusion and diversity effort that the company has done so beautifully in our region was a stepping stone that helped propel me to work with the Unity and Diversity Committee to help me to continue this journey of learning," Greenwaldt said.
On Wednesday, Greenwaldt said, this recognition is not about himself. He used the words "we" and "us," noting how far the community has come.
"As we think about 'we' and 'us' and what we can do together and what all of us can accomplish together ... that’s important to us," he said.
The city's Unity and Diversity Committee hosts the annual Unity Honors Luncheon in conjunction with the city of Longview and Partners in Prevention.
The Unity and Diversity Committee meets at noon on the first Monday of each month at the Longview Public Library. Meetings are open to the public.