The Longview Economic Development Corp. will assist a local company that plans to add at least 15 jobs and make at least a $4.5 million investment in equipment and improvements to its Longview facility.
LEDCO directors on Thursday approved a $400,000 incentive for KeepRite Refrigeration that would be paid over three years as the company meets certain benchmarks: $100,000 in the first year contingent on the addition of five full-time jobs and an investment of at least $100,000 in equipment and improvements to its Longview facility; $150,000 in the second year depending on the addition of five full-time jobs and a capital investment of at least $4 million; and $150,000 the third year contingent upon the addition of five jobs and an investment of at least $400,000 in equipment and improvements.
The board's action requires that a performance agreement be executed with KeepRite within 90 days.
KeepRite’s Longview facility is on FM 2011. The company website describes KeepRite as “a leading North American manufacturer of commercial refrigeration products.”
“These products include specialized applications in food storage and processing, industrial process cooling, including evaporator coils, condensing units, condensers, heat transfer and heat recovery and air conditioning products,” the website states.
A company official didn’t immediately return a phone call Thursday.
LEDCO directors also saw the organization’s proposed 2020-21 budget, which will be considered for adoption on Aug. 13 and then sent to the Longview City Council for approval. LEDCO is funded by a portion of the city’s sales revenues set aside for economic development, and much of Thursday’s conversation about the proposed budget centered on how the organization could be affected by the ongoing economic struggles that accompanied the COVID-19 pandemic.
LEDCO President and CEO Wayne Mansfield showed the board a budget that predicts its sales tax revenues will be about $5.42 million in the coming budget year, down from the $6.1 million that had been budgeted this year, and another $150,000 in revenue fund interest.
Mansfield said the organization had cut expenses in this year’s budget as a result of pandemic, and the revenue estimates were developed with the city of Longview.
“We’re moving forward with the projected revenue we have,” he said.
Board member Peggy Vaughan said sales tax revenues should be on the board’s agenda each month so the board can see how they are affected.
“I agree they need to be closely monitored in the coming months,” Mansfield said.
The organization’s proposed capital budget includes $400,000 that Mansfield said could go toward exploring development of a speculative building, essentially a shell building that could be used to attract a business to Longview. He said he’s spoken to an executive for a large construction firm that will put together a report at no cost to LEDCO to explore the size and specifications of such a building. He said that process would take 10 to 11 months.
Board Chairman John Martin said the spec building is one of the things suggested by a strategy group the board formed, and a spec building was discussed a couple of years ago, as well. (LEDCO has previously constructed spec buildings that are now occupied by businesses.)
“I know Wayne has mentioned in the past that we lost one or two projects because we did not have a spec building in place for them,” Martin said. LEDCO should continue investing in its business parks, he said, and a spec building would put the organization in a better position.
“This is all very initial,” Martin said.
Mansfield also said that despite COVID-19, LEDCO is still working on potential projects to bring businesses to Longview, and activity is starting to increase. LEDCO, he said, is working on seven new projects, including two with foreign companies, that have the potential to create 900 new jobs and bring more than $100 million in investment to Longview.