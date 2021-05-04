Dr. Jorge Massare picked up a golden sledgehammer Tuesday to take the first swing at a wall that will be knocked down as Longview Regional Medical Center begins a multi-million dollar expansion of its cardiac care services.
“The main goal of all this is to provide the best patient care to the people of our community,” Massare said. “That is the reason we are here, and that is the reason we exist.”
Longview Regional is making a $4.4 million investment to expand and renovate its cardiac care service areas. The project will included adding an electrophysiology lab and renovations to the entry and public spaces of the hospital’s Heart and Vascular Institute and Regional Clinics Cardiology, which is inside the hospital’s 709 Medical Park Plaza building. Renovation will take about six months, officials said.
“It’s a very exciting day for Longview Regional Medical Center,” CEO Steve Gordon said. “We’ve been providing cardiac care in this community for 35 years, and this is going to be the next step in continuing that very, very high level of care — cutting edge care — that we provide.”
The project will add a little more than 7,000 square feet of cardiac care space, Gordon said. It includes a new room for cardiologists to perform procedures as well as pre- and post-procedure areas for patients and additional physician work space. The new space will include an electrophysiology lab that will be equipped with advanced technologies. Minimally-invasive techniques will be used to diagnose and treat such cardiovascular conditions as irregular heartbeats or arrhythmias, according to the hospital.
“Our capacity, our capabilities and most importantly the experience for our patients is going to be enhanced through this expansion,” Gordon said.
Dr. Samir Germanwala, an interventional cardiologist, said the expansion comes as a result of the cardiology team being able to work collaboratively with the staff and administrative team of Longview Regional. A few years ago, Germanwala said, the cardiologists chose to perform procedures exclusively at Longview Regional because of the ability to work closely with the hospital’s team.
He credited the hospital with remaining dedicated to staying on the cutting-edge of technology and innovation so that patients can receive care in Longview instead of having to commute to a larger city such as Dallas or Houston.
“We’ve been doing a lot of procedures in two rooms and there’s been a lot of backlog, so for us to be able to have another room, it’s going to be incredible,” Germanwala said. “We’re going to be able to take care of more patients and be able to take care of the people in our community, so we appreciate the collaboration.”