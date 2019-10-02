From staff reports
Longview Regional Medical Center held a luncheon Wednesday at the Longview Police Department to show appreciation for law enforcement officials.
Food truck StreetLicious served about 100 Longview police and Gregg County sheriff’s officers at the luncheon.
“We appreciate LRMC and the support they have always shown our officers,” Longview police spokeswoman Kristie Brian said. “It is so important to have good working relationships with our local health care providers. We appreciate everything they do for police officers.”
Longview Regional officials said hosting the luncheon for law enforcement is a way for the hospital to show gratitude for the job officers perform in the community.
“This is all done to show appreciation to our law enforcement officers to recognize their service and daily commitment to our community,” said Longview Regional Marketing Director Libby Bryson.
Longview Regional also hosts a luncheon each spring for local EMS providers at the Longview Fire Department Training Facility.