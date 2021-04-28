Longview Regional Medical Center is making a $4.4 million investment to expand and renovate its cardiac service areas.
The project, which the hospital announced Wednesday, will included adding an electrophysiology lab and renovations to the entry and public spaces of the hospital's Heart and Vascular Institute and Regional Clinics Cardiology, which is inside the 709 Medical Park Plaza building at LRMC.
Renovation and construction will take about six months and is anticipated to be completed by fall.
"Longview Regional Medical Center is fortunate to have a longstanding, committed group of cardiac professionals who provide comprehensive, quality cardiac care to East Texas," CEO Steve Gordon said. "We're very excited about this expansion of services as it will allow us to continue to provide unparalleled care to our community without traveling outside of the Longview area."
The new, 7,000-square-foot electrophysiology lab will be equipped with advanced technologies. Minimally-invasive techniques will be used to diagnose and treat such cardiovascular conditions as irregular heartbeats or arrhythmias, without leaving East Texas, according to the hospital.
"Longview Regional Medical Center’s new electrophysiology lab allows us to provide timely and more complex cardiovascular treatments to patients seeking care right in their own community,” said Dr. Jorge Massare, an electrophysiologist on the Regional Clinics Cardiology team.
Other enhancements included in the project are a newly renovated Heart and Vascular Institute entrance and additional guest seating in the lobby. The Regional Clinics Cardiology suite will receive similar enhancements to assist patients in arriving for their appointments, according to the hospital.
The latest renovations follow a previous addition in March 2018 of a $2.9 million cardiac catheterization lab. Since the cardiac catherization lab completion in 2018, the hospital said, it has provided access of advanced heart procedures to more than 10,000 patients.
"Our goal at the Heart and Vascular Institute of Longview Regional is to achieve the best results for all of our patients and to improve their overall quality of life," said Dr. Samir Germanwala, an interventional cardiologist with LRMC. "I’m proud to practice alongside a vested team of fellow cardiac professionals who have a combined 300 years of cardiac care experience in East Texas."
As Longview Regional Medical Center begins work to enhance its cardiac unit, work also is underway at nearby Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center.
Christus Good Shepherd is in the process of building a 21,500-square-foot cardiac center that also is slated to be completed by fall. Christus has previously said its new center will house the hospital's cardiology specialists and feature room for comprehensive cardiac care services, including diagnosis, treatment, prevention, rehabilitation and education.