Longview Regional Medical Center showed appreciation this week to area EMS providers.
In recognition of National Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Appreciation Week, Longview Regional served lunch to personnel Wednesday and Thursday as the hospital’s way of saying thank you to EMS for their work and care in the community, according to hospital officials.
All EMS providers, which include the Longview Fire Department, Champion EMS, East Texas Medical Center (ETMC), Camp County and volunteer departments, were invited.