Longview Regional Medical Center officials say three areas helped shape its "successful" 2022: community involvement, clinical accomplishments and recognitions.
“Our community is truly fortunate to have this resilient and committed team of clinicians and caregivers here in the Gregg County region who make a difference for so many patients each day," said Steve Gordon, CEO of Longview Regional. "We helped people get well and live healthier, and that was evident in so many ways — patients left with less pain following a joint replacement, a heart beating stronger after undergoing an advanced life-saving cardiac procedure or a smile of relief when their screening mammogram or colonoscopy was clear.”
Community
In January 2022, Longview Regional received the Healthcare Hero Award from the Longview Chamber of Commerce for demonstrating leadership, fortitude, commitment and love for the community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Longview Regional also held its eighth annual heart screening event, screening more than 2,500 East Texas teen hearts for free. The hospital partners with the Championship Hearts Foundation, a Texas nonprofit agency, to host the screenings.
All area students who participate in athletics, cheerleading, marching band, drill team or other sports are encouraged to get their heart screened for possible deadly genetic heart conditions, such as hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.
“Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy is a genetic heart condition that usually doesn’t impair physical activity, but it can possess an increased risk for a potentially fatal rhythm problem that could happen right on the playing field,” Regional Clinics cardiologist Dr. Jonathan Greifenkamp said. “HCM can be difficult to diagnose during a physical examination, but is very easily detected with an echocardiogram.”
The free event screenings are made possible in part by the free use of facilities and equipment at Longview Regional and the volunteer time of the hospital's cardiologists and staff.
More than 17,000 students have been screened by Championship Hearts Foundation during the last decade, with about 5% of those having been referred for further cardiac testing.
Longview Regional in 2022 also resumed its annual NICU Reunion after a two-year hiatus caused by COVID-19 restrictions. This past year's NICU Reunion was a Halloween-themed event held at The Summit Club.
NICU graduates from 2013-2022 were invited to celebrate and visit with the hospital team.
“We always enjoy visiting and seeing our NICU graduates and families. It's a special time of reconnecting and celebration,” said Kelly Chambliss, maternal child director at Longview Regional. “It's an honor to be a part of each child’s journey. We consider each child a part of our LRMC family."
In October, Longview Regional held a community trunk or treat event that drew more than 1,000 attendees.
“Longview Regional Medical Center was proud to provide the community an opportunity for kids to safely do some trick or treating and to join together for a fun event,” said Libby Bryson, Longview Regional marketing director.
Also in October, in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, The Center for Breast Care of Longview Regional offered discounted mammograms.
And Longview Regional Medical Center has joined the new GLOW (Greater Longview Optimal Wellness) initiative aimed to improve Longview-area residents’ access to health and wellness services.
Clinical
In February, The Heart and Vascular Institute of Longview Regional’s Structural Heart and Valve Team celebrated the completion of 400 minimally invasive Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) procedures.
TAVR is an alternative treatment option for patients with symptomatic aortic valve stenosis, including those patients who are not candidates for open-heart valve surgery.
“This milestone is significant to the community for many reasons. One of notoriety is the volume-outcome relationship that is recognized in many cardiovascular surgery studies such as the New England Journal of Medicine that concluded a facility that has a high procedural volume is directly correlated to low mortality rates in cardiac hospitals," said Dr. Samir Germanwala, Longview Regional interventional cardiologist.
"The Heart and Vascular Institute of Longview Regional has a mortality rate that is significantly lower than the national average and which further supports that Longview Regional is an excellent facility to receive your heart care,” Germanwala said.
TAVR is a procedure that allows specially trained teams to replace a diseased aortic heart valve without open-heart surgery. The procedure eliminates the need for the heart-lung machine and doesn’t require stopping the heart.
The childbirth team at Longview Regional now is using an artificial intelligence-based maternal-fetal early warning system called PeriWatch Vigilance to enhance patient safety during labor and delivery.
The system continuously monitors maternal vital signs, fetal heart rate, contractions and labor progression to help clinicians quickly identify any concerning developments for faster intervention.
Longview Regional delivers more than 2,000 babies each year.
Dr. Charles Newlin, chief of Longview Regional OB/GYN, said the new technology is an important resource to support maternal/fetal health and safe deliveries.
“Every delivery is unique, so the health and well-being of every mom and baby is our priority during childbirth,” said Dr. Sabrina Benefield. “While most births happen without complication, there are some inherent risks in the delivery of a newborn. This new technology adds another layer of protection throughout the labor process to help our maternity team recognize, prevent and respond to avoidable complications.”
Through pattern recognition, the technology can also pinpoint opportunities for overall improvement based on consolidated data from multiple births, according to Longview Regional. As the maternity team reviews trends and identifies areas where improvement is possible, the hospital can use that information to develop protocols that further increase safety and may lead to better outcomes for mothers and babies.
Longview Regional in 2022 also celebrated its 100th left atrial appendage closure (LAAC) implant, which reduces the risk of stroke for patients with persistent atrial fibrillation (Afib).
Patients with atrial fibrillation, which effects nearly 3 million Americans, are at increased risk of stroke due to the potential of clots forming in the left atrial appendage.
“This milestone is a testament to the Heart and Vascular Team's commitment to our patients. We strive to have access to the most advanced cardiac life saving therapies to treat Afib,” said electrophysiologist Dr. Jorge Massare.
The device works by closing off an area of the heart called the left atrial appendage closure to keep harmful blood clots that can form from entering the bloodstream and potentially causing a stroke, according to Longview Regional.
in 2022, Longview Regional’s neonatal intensive care unit received a donation from the American Heart Association of more than 100 CPR Anytime kits, which include 20 minutes of training for parents, grandparents, babysitters and others about how to perform the technique on infants.
The kits are often used in hospital labor and delivery programs, including NICUs, to teach the skills to people who do not need a course completion card, according to the American Heart Association
Longview Regional's Women’s Services team also resumed Childbirth Education Classes for Expecting Families in the fourth quarter of 2022. These classes allow the opportunity for new parents to gain insight and education as they start a new chapter of life.
Recognition
Longview Regional received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for spring 2022. This national distinction recognizes the hospital's achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and error.
“An ‘A’ safety grade is a tremendous achievement and a symbol of our commitment to the care and safety of the East Texas community we are so proud to serve,” said Gordon, the hospital's CEO. “I would like to thank and recognize Longview Regional’s team for their commitment to prioritizing patients and their well being. We strive for excellence and compassionate care in everything we do. Our daily focus on evidence-based practice and patient-centric care supports our delivery of high quality and efficient care to all of our patients.”
The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over thirty national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.
And Longview Regional was voted Best Hospital and Best Place to Have A Baby in the Longview News-Journal's 2022 Best of East Texas Awards.
"This is a tremendous honor, and it was made possible by the teamwork and excellence that our staff provide each day to care for our community," the hospital said in a statement.