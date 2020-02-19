Longview Regional Medical Center CEO Casey Robertson has resigned effective March 12.
Robertson, a Longview native, has accepted the CEO position of a Dallas-Fort Worth-based health care technology company. He will continue to live in Longview, according to a statement from the hospital.
“This was not an easy decision. It has been an honor and a privilege to serve in my hometown as CEO of Longview Regional Medical Center,” Robertson said. “I am proud of the care we provide the community and the progress we have made over the years. I am especially thankful to the LRMC team for their dedication and care for our community during my time here. This hospital, our employees and volunteers, and this community will always hold a special place in my heart.”
A search for his replacement will begin immediately, according to the statement. Members of Longview Regional's board of trustees, hospital staff and administrative leaders will participate in the search.
Community Health Systems, Longview Regional's parent company, announced that Doug Luckett will serve as interim CEO while the search is underway. Luckett is a health care executive who has had leadership roles at hospitals in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.
Before taking over at Regional in July 2015 after CEO Jim Kendrick left, Robertson had been CEO of Woodland Heights Medical Center in Lufkin since 2010.
At Woodland Heights, Robertson oversaw the opening of the first neonatal intensive care unit in deep East Texas and led efforts to increase physician and employee satisfaction.