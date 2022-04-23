From staff reports
Representatives of Longview Regional Medical Center donated new towels Friday to the Hiway 80 Rescue Mission as part of a mission campaign.
The goal of the “Drying to Make a Difference” campaign in March was to collect as many new towels as possible for Hiway 80’s four East Texas campuses. The organization said it provides 400 showers each day at the four locations.
Longview Regional’s executive leadership team delivered more than 175 towels Friday.
Hospital CEO Steve Gordon, Marketing Director Libby Bryson and Director of Linen Services Ashley Allen learned about the need and said it was an opportunity for Longview Regional to help support those in need at mission.
“It was great to see so many of our employees take time to help collect towels for this deserving cause,” Gordon said. “Our hospital is honored to give back, and we are proud of our employees for the difference that they are making.”