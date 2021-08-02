Longview Regional Medical Center has changed general hospital visitation guidelines, effective today, to limit patients to one visitor per day.
The hospital announced the change Monday on its Facebook page in a post that did not explicitly state the change was related to a rise in COVID-19 cases but did reference the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines and recent mask update. Longview Regional Medical Center is advising everyone to wear a mask and states that full vaccination for visitors is preferred.
Inpatient visiting hours from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“Thanks for your understanding and support as work to protect our patients, providers, employees, and community,” the hospital’s Facebook post said.
Longview Regional Medical Center spokeswoman Libby Bryson recently told the News-Journal that the hospital's COVID-19 hospitalizations are increasing but the rise is less than what Regional saw at its highest volumes in January.
"Patient numbers and unit bed availability are fluid throughout any day as patients are discharged and admitted," Bryson said. "The health department has a global picture of what's happening in our community, and they will be the best resource for tracking local cases and hospitalizations."
CDC guidelines recommend facilities limit the total number of visitors in the facility at one time in order to maintain recommended infection control precautions and allow for physical distancing.
“Visitors should be screened and restricted from visiting, regardless of their vaccination status, if they have: current SARS-CoV-2 infection; symptoms of COVID-19; or prolonged close contact (within 6 feet of an infected person for a cumulative total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period) with someone with SARS-CoV-2 infection in the prior 14 days or have otherwise met criteria for quarantine,” the guidelines said.
Per CDC guidelines, the hospital will allow isolation patients to have one visitor who is acting as a care partner.