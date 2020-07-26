When nurse Paula Vestfals moved to Longview from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in 1979, Longview had one hospital — what is now Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center.
Then she heard about a new hospital coming to town. In May 1980, Vestfals became director of the Outpatient Surgery Department at Longview Regional Hospital, now Longview Regional Medical Center.
“When Longview Regional first opened, I thought and hoped that maybe they would be a little more up-to-date, and they were,” said Vestfals, who had formerly worked at the University of Pittsburgh.
LRMC officially began seeing patients on June 16, 1980. Vestals helped set up her department, which also contained the first gastrointestinal laboratory in Longview, she said.
Forty years later, Vestals is still at the hospital, working part-time in the education department. She helps ensure staff certifications in CPR, advanced cardiovascular life support, pediatric advanced life support and the Neonatal Resuscitation Program administered by the American Academy of Pediatrics are current.
“I think, medically speaking, that Longview Regional was one of the best things to happen to this city. Competition makes everybody better. Once competition started, both hospitals had to increase services and expand in order to keep up with each other,” Vestals said. “I think probably our biggest contribution has been adding healthy competition that has made our whole community better in terms of health care services.”
Growth
When it opened its doors, the hospital had 100 beds in a 100,000-square-foot facility that cost $8.4 million, according to information provided by Longview Regional.
The hospital had three operating room suites, five emergency room bays — though it lacked an emergency medicine department — and one trauma room. Physicians, nurses and other medically certified staff numbered just 25, while the hospital employed a total of about 275 people.
Today, the facility has 224 beds, 180 physicians and health care professionals and employs more than 1,300 people.
Marketing Director Libby Bryson has worked at the hospital since 2012.
“We have a highly talented and dedicated team of providers who are invested in improving the health of our patients at Longview Regional Medical Center,” she said. “Since we opened, LRMC has been dedicated to bringing East Texans high-quality care close to home through a scope of services to help our community live healthier lives. We realize that local access to care is essential.”
According to Bryson, Longview Regional is “the first and only hospital with a dedicated Vein Center. Our Center for Breast Care was the first in the city to offer 3D-mammography and, most recently, the first to offer the automated breast ultrasound system (known as ABUS), which increases breast cancer detection for women with dense breast tissue with no previous clinical breast interventions.”
Bryson also noted that Longview Regional doctors have participated in important medical studies. She cited a 2019 study of cardiac implantable electronic devices that included Dr. Jorge Massare. The New England Journal of Medicine recognized the cardiologist for his part in the study, she said.
‘Friendly and pleasant environment’
Every department expanded during Longview Regional’s first year, and it added emergency services in 1981. It continued to grow in 1982, adding a $3.5 million, 15,222-square-foot expansion to house new outpatient and surgical areas and add new radiology and cardiopulmonary services, according to information from the hospital.
During the 1980s and 1990s, Longview Regional added a 20-bed obstetrics and labor and delivery unit and constructed a five-story building at 707 Medical Park for physicians’ offices. It completed a $20 million expansion to house a heart center and pediatric unit, added intensive care beds and increased the number of inpatient beds to 148.
Janice Benton is a charter member of the Longview Regional Medical Center Auxiliary, which was organized before the hospital opened and has 57 members.
Benton began by volunteering in the hospital’s gift shop. She now serves as the auxiliary’s secretary as well as volunteering at the information desk and with patient registration.
“My favorite things about volunteering are making new friends and serving my community by showing kindness and compassion when patients and their families enter the hospital,” Benton said.
Why has she continued to volunteer at the hospital for four decades?
“I have stayed at Longview Regional because the administration and staff are very supportive and appreciative of the volunteers,” she said. “It is a friendly and pleasant environment.”
In the past 20 years, Longview Regional has constructed and purchased several buildings for more doctors’ offices and imaging equipment; offered a bariatric/weight loss surgery program; opened a walk-in clinic, a Heart and Vascular Institute and a Vein Center; established Regional Clinics and renovated its catheterization lab (where noninvasive heart and blood vessel procedures take place), according to information from the hospital.
In 2013, Longview Regional completed a multimillion-dollar expansion boosting its capacity to 230 beds; this included a new Neonatal Intensive Care Unit with 21 beds and a new Oncology Unit with eight beds. The following year, the hospital was certified as a Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit facility.
‘Power of people’
Within the past several years, Longview Regional has established Regional Clinics, undergone a multimillion-dollar catheter lab expansion and been named one of the Top 50 Heart Hospitals in the United States for 2017-19 by IBM Watson Health.
Bryson said the hospital measures success by patients’ well-being.
“We believe in the power of people to create great care, and we applaud (physicians and staff) for their hard work every day to help our hospital continue to be a place of healing, care and connection for patients and families in the East Texas community,” she said.
Vestfals agreed that it is Longview Regional’s people who make the difference.
“Initially, we were just a small community hospital; we were a very close-knit group. I’m still very good friends with a lot of people who I worked with initially,” the longtime employee said. “I’m also friends with my colleagues now. I’ve stayed because of the people and the fact that I just loved what I did.”