Longview Regional Medical Center announced Wednesday it has named Steve Gordon as its new chief executive officer.
Gordon, who serves as chief operating officer of the 404-bed Osceola Regional Medical Center in Kissimmee, Florida, brings more than 15 years of health care leadership service to Longview. He has served at hospitals in Florida and in Texas.
“We are excited to welcome Steve Gordon as Longview Regional’s new CEO. We are fortunate to have someone of Steve’s expertise leading Longview Regional Medical Center,” said Dr. Michael Morris, who serves as chair of LRMC's board of trustees. “We are confident that under Steve’s leadership, the health system’s leadership team, medical staff and staff will continue to accomplish many great things together.”
Gordon succeeds Casey Robertson, who was the hospital's CEO from June 2015 until March 2020. The for-profit, 230-bed Longview Regional has been served by interim CEOs in the 11 months since Robertson's departure.
Gordon will begin work in Longview on March 29.
At his hospital in Florida, cardiovascular and surgery have been emphasized and have grown year over year through an emphasis on improved efficiency, strong relationships with the medical staff and physician recruitment, according to information from Longview Regional. Gordon also oversaw a $50-million expansion project that grew Osceola Regional Medical Center from 320 beds to its current size of 404 beds.
Gordon, who also has experience in human resources, earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration and master's degree in business administration from St. Leo's University in St. Leo, Florida.