Longview Regional Medical Center's annual Neonatal Intensive Care Unit Reunion is set to return Saturday after a two-year pause caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year's NICU reunion is Halloween-themed and will be held 10 a.m. to noon at the Summit Club, 3700 Judson Road.
NICU graduates from 2013-22 are invited to come and celebrate and visit with the hospital team, according to a statement from Longview Regional.
“We are very excited for the opportunity to see our NICU families. We always enjoy visiting and seeing our NICU graduates and families. I's a special time of reconnecting and celebration,” said Kelly Chambliss, maternal child director at Longview Regional. “It's an honor to be a part of each child’s journey. We consider each child a part of our LRMC family."