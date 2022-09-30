09152019_lnj_news_nicupic4.jpg
Telema Nga, medical director of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Longview Regional Medical Center, holds Eva Gutierrez, 1, in September 2019 during the annual reunion of families whose newborns spent time in the NICU.

 News-Journal File Photo

Longview Regional Medical Center's annual Neonatal Intensive Care Unit Reunion is set to return Saturday after a two-year pause caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's NICU reunion is Halloween-themed and will be held 10 a.m. to noon at the Summit Club, 3700 Judson Road.

NICU graduates from 2013-22 are invited to come and celebrate and visit with the hospital team, according to a statement from Longview Regional.

“We are very excited for the opportunity to see our NICU families. We always enjoy visiting and seeing our NICU graduates and families. I's a special time of reconnecting and celebration,” said Kelly Chambliss, maternal child director at Longview Regional. “It's an honor to be a part of each child’s journey. We consider each child a part of our LRMC family."

