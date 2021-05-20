Longview Regional Medical Center is showing appreciation this week to EMS providers across East Texas.
In recognition of National Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Appreciation Week, Longview Regional Medical Center is serving lunch to EMS providers. Lunch was served Tuesday and Wednesday and will be offered again today as the hospital’s way of saying thank you to EMS for their work and care in the community, LRMC officials said.
“Longview Regional Medical Center values our community’s EMS, and we are honored to take time to show our appreciation this week for their service and daily commitment to keeping our community safe,” LRMC CEO Steve Gordon said.
Mi Casita served tacos to EMS providers Tuesday and Wednesday and will be set up with a food truck in the ER bay again from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today.
LRMC turned the annual appreciation lunch into a three-day event this year in an effort to help maximize reach to all EMS providers on their varying shifts. All EMS providers, which include the Longview Fire Department, Champion EMS, East Texas Medical Center (ETMC), Camp County and volunteer departments, are invited to attend the luncheon, according to the hospital.