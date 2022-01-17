Coming into 2021, the health care industry built up a tough level of resilience after all the hardships faced in 2020.
Throughout the last year, Longview Regional Medical Center had several bright moments. As 2022 is now underway, the hospital continues to look ahead with positivity and strength.
Take a look back at several highlights the hospital saw in 2021.
New CEO at the helm
Longview Regional Medical Center in mid-February announced Steve Gordon would serve as its new chief executive officer.
Gordon brings more than 15 years of health care leadership service to Longview. He has served at hospitals in Florida and in Texas.
“We are excited to welcome Steve Gordon as Longview Regional’s new CEO. We are fortunate to have someone of Steve’s expertise leading Longview Regional Medical Center,” said Dr. Michael Morris, who serves as chair of LRMC’s board of trustees. “We are confident that under Steve’s leadership, the health system’s leadership team, medical staff and staff will continue to accomplish many great things together.”
Gordon succeeds Casey Robertson, who was the hospital’s CEO from June 2015 until March 2020.
LRMC offers new procedure
A new, minimally invasive procedure being offered at Longview Regional Medical Center allows women to be treated for uterine fibroids while still being able to have children in their future.
In March, Longview Regional Medical Center became the first hospital in Longview and the only one in the East Texas region, between Shreveport and Dallas, to offer the Acessa procedure. The procedure is being offered by Dr. Carlos Quezada, an obstetrics and gynecology provider with the hospital.
“This is a procedure that’s been available in the U.S. since 2014. It’s a minimally invasive surgery that is an alternative treatment for fibroids,” he said in 2021. “It has a very high success rate.”
Uterine fibroids are benign tumors that grow in or on the uterus. They typically impact 6.5 million women every year, according to information from Hologic, the company which offers the Acessa procedure.
LRMC serves community by providing vaccines
In January, the scramble to get the COVID-19 vaccine was well underway. As East Texas facilities were working hard to distribute them to residents, Longview Regional Medical Center was there to help.
Longview Regional Medical Center partnered with the Longview Fire Department, City of Longview, Gregg County Sheriff’s Office and the Gregg County Health Department to host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for individuals in the first tier of the state’s vaccination program. The first tier included health care workers, frontline workers, people over 65 and those in long-term care facilities.
Daily prayers at hospital display unity
In April, Longview Regional marked one year of daily prayer at the hospital.
The ongoing prayer initiative was started by the Rev. James Hall, pastor of Hughes Chapel C.M.E. Church in Longview.
Hall, who works at the hospital, where he also is chaplain, saw people hurting as the pandemic began in March 2020. He recalled the patients who fought for their lives; their loved ones who couldn’t visit them; the doctors and nurses doing all that they could to save lives; and he ever saw nurses afraid to go home at night for fear that they would spread the virus to their families. He recalled the fear the community felt as schools, restaurants and businesses shut down amid the outbreak.
As a pastor, Hall said, he felt God calling upon him to pray.
“The power of prayer and the power of God gives us the ability to do what we can’t do on our own. Through our prayers, God gives us the strength to keep going. The Spirit tells us we can keep going, we can do a little more,” Hall said in April. “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.”
From large crowds to just a few people, the daily prayers continued at the hospital.
“It shows the love of God reaches out and touches so many other people’s lives,” Hall said, as he praised the progress made since 2020.
Longview Regional earns three stars in annual ratings
Longview Regional Medical Center gained a star to reach three stars in annual hospital ratings from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, announced in August.
The CMS rates hospitals nationwide annually on a variety of factors, such as timely and effective care, complications and deaths, unplanned hospital visits, psychiatric unit services and payment and value of care. Hospitals are rated on a scale of one to five stars, with five being the best.
According to the CMS, the overall star rating includes a variety of the more than 100 measures the federal agency publicly reports. Once reporting thresholds are met, a hospital’s overall star rating is calculated using only those measures for which data are available. The average is about 37 measures. Data included in the report goes as far back as 2016 and includes results as recent as the end of 2019.
Longview Regional said in a statement it is proud of its improved rating.
“In the past two years, our clinical teams have made tremendous strides in controlling infection and reducing hospital-acquired complications. With their focus we’ve decreased the number of central line associated bloodstream infections, catheter associated urinary tract infections and clostridium difficile,” said Libby Bryson, Longview Regional spokeswoman, in August.
According to Longview Regional, the hospital reports weekly on its ratings for categories that include infections, readmissions, patient experiences, safety indicators and emergency department indicators. From the reports, the executive leadership team is able to identify key areas of opportunity where hospitals can improve.
“We have adopted numerous best practices related to communications and service to enhance our patients’ experiences, through leader rounding, and we emphasize the importance of using patient whiteboards to offer information about who is caring for patients and their pain and fall score. Longview Regional remains committed to providing safe, quality care for every patient. Our physicians, nurses, and other clinicians work to continually improve care, and measurement helps us identify progress and opportunities to further improve,” according to a statement from the hospital.
State-of-the-art lab opens
After initially announcing the project in April, physicians and healthcare professionals gathered in early November at Longview Regional Medical Center to celebrate the grand opening of their new $4.4 million electrophysiology lab.
Across the 7,000-square-foot lab, state-of-the-art technology offers safe, efficient and minimally invasive techniques to diagnose and treat patients’ cardiovascular conditions, including irregular heartbeats or arrhythmias.
The continued growth of the Heart and Vascular Institute marked the addition of the third cardiac procedure lab at Longview Regional.
“In truth, this is a project that started a little over 35 years ago. We had two cardiologists here in Longview who had a vision. They had a vision that the citizens of Longview should not have to travel to receive the highest level of cardiac care,” Gordon said in November.
Gordon said those cardiologists, Dr. Rodney Henry, interventional cardiologist for Longview Regional Hospital and Dr. Charles Newkirk, launched the practice and set a standard of excellence.
After the practice added a number of cardiologists to its team, momentum in Longview began to grow.
Since then, Longview Regional has accomplished many milestones in the city of Longview, including being the first hospital in East Texas to provide beating heart surgery in 2011, making life-saving heart surgery possible for higher risk patients.
With its many accomplishments, the Heart and Vascular Institute’s expansion will offer more enhancement to Longview Regional Medical Center’s cardiac services.
“These physicians, these providers, have committed their careers to providing excellent cardiac care and putting the patient at the center of everything that we do,” Gordon said. “This investment today, in our third cardiac procedure lab that we celebrate, is the next step in continuing to fulfill that commitment that started right here 35 years ago, to the highest quality cardiac care in Longview.”
The renovations follow a previous addition in March 2018 of a $2.9 million cardiac catheterization lab. Since the cardiac catheterization lab completion in 2018, the hospital said, it has provided access of advanced heart procedures to more than 10,000 patients.
“Our goal at the Heart and Vascular Institute of Longview Regional is to achieve the best results for all of our patients and to improve their overall quality of life,” said Dr. Samir Germanwala, an interventional cardiologist with LRMC, in April. “I’m proud to practice alongside a vested team of fellow cardiac professionals who have a combined 300 years of cardiac care experience in East Texas.”
Hospital receives high rating from Leapfrog Group
Longview Regional Medical Center scored a high rating in the Leapfrog Group's fall 2021 grades by maintaining the B rating it received in the spring grading period.
Longview Regional scored highest in the safety problems category, being rated above average in six of seven subcategories.
Longview Regional Hospital’s CEO Steve Gordon, said the quality metrics underlying the hospital’s most recent Leapfrog Safety grade show improvement as the result of several quality initiatives supporting the care and experience of their patients.
“Longview Regional Medical Center is committed to providing safe, quality care for every patient. We aim for excellence and are committed to a path of continuous improvement… These improvements include the reduction of catheter-associated infections (CAUTIs), surgical site infections and medication administration safety,” Gordon said in November.