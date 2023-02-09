Longview Regional Medical Center has scheduled a free heart screening event from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday for area youth.
The screenings and check-in will be held in the hospital’s outpatient surgery/surgical service entrance between the 707 and the 709 Hollybrook Drive buildings. Parking will be available in the parking garage off Hollybrook on the southwest side of the Longview Regional campus.
Longview Regional has held the free teen heart screenings for more than nine years, partnering with the Championship Hearts Foundation, a Texas nonprofit agency.
All active East Texas students who participate in athletics, cheerleading, marching band, drill team or other strenuous sports are encouraged to get their heart screened for possible deadly genetic heart conditions, such as hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), according to Longview Regional.
The Championship Hearts screening includes a 12-lead electrocardiogram (ECG) and a limited two-dimensional echocardiogram (ECHO — picture of the heart) to detect Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM), the leading cause of sudden cardiac death in young athletes
The ECG and ECHO are non-invasive and painless and are valued a more than $700, according to Longview Regional. Results of the screening are immediate.
“Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy is a genetic heart condition that usually doesn’t impair physical activity, but it can possess an increased risk for a potentially fatal rhythm problem that could happen right on the playing field,” said Regional Clinics cardiologist Dr. Jonathan Greifenkamp. “HCM can be difficult to diagnose during a physical examination, but is very easily detected with an echocardiogram.”
This free event is made possible in part by the free use of facilities and equipment at Longview Regional and the volunteer time of Longview Regional cardiologists, according to the hospital.
More than 17,000 students have been screened by Championship Hearts Foundation during the past decade, with about 5% having been referred for further cardiac testing.
Parents are encouraged to accompany their student during the tests. Students should pre-register at www.champhearts.org or by calling 888-884-6945.
Students must have a signed parental waiver in order to receive a screening, according to Longview Regional. The waiver will be available at the event and is also available to print from the Championship Hearts website at www.champhearts.org.
For information, visit the foundation’s website or call (512) 900-3243 or (888) 884-6945.