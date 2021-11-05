Newly renovated pickleball courts at Guthrie Park will play host to a tournament this weekend expected to bring hundreds of players and spectators to Longview.
The Longview Pickleball Club will host the Longview Regional Open, a two-day pickleball tournament that begins at 8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday, the pickleball club in conjunction with Longview Regional Medical Center will host a dedication ceremony. The hospital teamed with the pickleball club to fund the renovation in the interest of the health and wellbeing of the community, Longview Regional CEO Steve Gordon said.
"It is our mission at Longview Regional to help our community live healthier lives," Gordon said in a news release. "Our mission aligns with what the Longview Pickleball Club is accomplishing, both through helping its members stay active playing the game they love and also fostering the interaction and camaraderie they enjoy through friendly competition. Beyond our mission as a health care provider, Longview Regional is also a proud member of this community."
Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in the nation. According to a report by the Sports & Fitness Industry Association, there are an estimated 3.3 million pickleball players in the U.S. Though pickleball is played by all ages, it has become especially popular among people 55 and older because it has a lower impact on the knees, shoulders and hips.
Dustin Eberhart, a member of the Longview club, said the group started in 2020 with about 30 to 40 members and has grown by about 300%. Today, the club has more than 130 members.
Members of the Longview Pickleball Club began playing at former tennis courts at Guthrie Park in early 2020, and the club officially formed last summer. According to Eberhart, the courts were in need of improvements, and the Longview Pickleball Club began a fundraising effort.
Longview Regional partnered with the club for those improvements, which included resurfacing the tennis courts and installing six permanent nets for pickleball, wind screens and signage.
“We were looking for a strong community partner, and Longview Regional Medical Center was the perfect fit to partner with us,” Eberhart said. “Both of our organizations are committed to working together to benefit our community through health and wellness.”
About 70 participants will travel to Longview from Northwest Louisiana, Dallas, Paris and other Northeast Texas cities to participate in the tournament, Eberhart said. Additionally, Eberhart said he anticipates about 200 to 300 spectators during the two-day tournament.
Gordon said the support for this weekend's inaugural Longview Regional Open is a testament to the impact the pickleball courts will have as people travel to Longview, stay in hotels, eat at local restaurants and visit shops.
"The improvements the Longview Pickleball Club has made to their facility will continue to attract future events," Gordon said. "This weekend alone, the inaugural Longview Regional Open will attract dozens of players and spectators from surrounding areas who will spend one or two days and nights in our community, supporting our local businesses and hotels. We are proud to partner with the Longview Pickleball Club and look forward to future growth and benefit for our community."