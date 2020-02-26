From staff reports
Longview Regional Medical Center is set to host a free heart screening event Saturday for area youths ages 14 to 18.
The hospital has hosted the heart screening for seven years, teaming with the Championship Hearts Foundation, a Texas nonprofit agency.
All East Texas students who participate in athletics, cheerleading, marching band, drill team or other strenuous sports are encouraged to get their hearts screened for possible deadly genetic heart conditions, such as hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, according to hospital officials.
The Championship Hearts screening includes a 12-lead electrocardiogram and a limited two-dimensional echocardiogram to detect hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, the leading cause of sudden cardiac death in young athletes, according to the hospital. The noninvasive, painless ECG and echo are valued at more than $700. Results of the screening are immediate.
Students must have a signed parental waiver, which is available at the event and also can be printed from the Championship Hearts website.
Parents may accompany their student during the tests. Students should preregister at champhearts.org or by calling (888) 884-6945.
Check-in will take place in the hospital’s outpatient surgery/surgical service entrance, between the 707 and the 709 Hollybrook Drive buildings. Parking will be available in the garage off Hollybrook Drive, on the southwest side of Longview Regional.
For information, go to champhearts.org or call (512) 900-3243 or (888) 884-6945.
A tax-deductible, suggested contribution of $25 will be accepted to help defray some of the costs and also to support the foundation.