Longview resale shops are expecting big crowds this tax-free shopping weekend, but that won't be anything new.
"We have a ton more people coming in because of the economy," said Janie Bates, owner of The Magic Closet on Gilmer Road, adding that business has been "booming."
"(Customers) like shopping resale because the prices are better, and we have really big sales, so our sales have really picked up."
The state's annual tax-free weekend arrives as families deal with inflation that hit a new 40-year high in June.
Certain eligible clothing items, shoes and school supplies priced less than $100 will be exempt from sales tax Friday through Sunday.
What's eligible? Here's what you need to know about tax-free shopping weekend
Bates said Wednesday that she's planning to have a storewide sale for the weekend, and in preparation for what she expects to be a busy three days, she and other employees have been putting out as many clothes as possible.
She added that the store has recently had numerous customers bringing items to sell, as well.
Another local resale store also is preparing for an influx of back-to-school shoppers this weekend.
Manager Shyan Daugherty said Plato's Closet on North Eastman Road has decided not to buy items from customers over the weekend to help facilitate the shopping experience.
"We're (going to be) mostly focused on getting people checked out and out the door as quick as possible," she said Wednesday.
Charline Rapp, manager at Citi Trends on East Marshall Avenue, said the past few months of business have been slow because of the economy, so it was hard for her to say what foot traffic might like over the tax-free weekend.
Citi Trends sells clothing, shoes, accessories and more.
"Hopefully, it'll be a good turnout but I think ... there's not a lot of money in circulation," she added.
For a full list of tax-exempt items and more information visit texastaxholiday.org .