A Longview resident has now claimed a $5 million prize on a Lotto Texas ticket that matched all six numbers in a drawing June 5.
The resident, who Texas Lottery said has decided to remain anonymous, bought the ticket for drawing at EZ Bee49, 514 Eastman Rd, in Longview.
According to a statement released Wednesday by Texas Lottery, the person who bought the ticket elected for the cash options, which will mean $3,755,592.41 in winnings before taxes.
The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn — 5, 11, 20, 24, 27, 46.
The next Lotto Texas drawing will be held Wednesday, June 23. The advertised jackpot prize for the drawing is set at an estimated annuitized $6 million.
Longview has been a hotbed of winning lottery activity lately.
On June 15, Texas Lottery said a resident had claimed a $3 million prize on a scratch-off ticket for the game $750 Million Winner’s Circle. The winner bought the ticket at Murphy Express, 301 E. Loop 281.
In September, a Longview resident claimed a top $5 million prize in a Texas Lottery scratch-off game.
The resident, who the Texas Lottery said in a statement opted to remain anonymous, bought the ticket at Lil Tommy’s Gas & Go at U.S. 259 and George Richey Road north of Longview.
The winnings came on the $50 scratch-off ticket, Premier Play game.