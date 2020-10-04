Longview resident and Arts!Longview Board President Nancy Murray has been named as one of three new members of the Texas Cultural Trust’s 2020-21 board of directors.
“It’s an honor to be appointed to the Texas Cultural Trust’s board, and I am thrilled for the opportunity to represent East Texas,” Murray said Wednesday. “The appointment came out of the blue. I think they were looking for someone to represent the arts in East Texas, and that is my primary goal. Being able to do that at the state level is really exciting.”
The Texas Cultural Trust is an Austin-based nonprofit organization that aims to be a leading voice for the arts in education, advocacy and economic impact in Texas and is dedicated to supporting and increasing access and awareness for the arts across the state, according to the organization.
The Texas Cultural Trust’s board of directors is a statewide governing board made up of 36 members of industry and business leaders, arts patrons and artists who are passionate about the benefits of the arts in Texas, according to the organization. Members are charged with guiding the organization’s long-term financial stability and strategic direction to advance programs and initiatives.
Arts!Longview, which Murray took a leading role in helping to establish, is a nonprofit organization that leads ongoing efforts to promote and develop the Longview arts district .
The organization received an official cultural district designation in September 2019 from the Texas Commission on the Arts, and, as a direct result, the district has become eligible for state-level grants to support the growth of the arts.
This month, the Texas Commission on the Arts will award more than $200,000 in grant money to Arts!Longview and three local arts organizations, the Longview Museum of Fine Arts, ArtsView Children’s Theatre and the Longview Symphony.