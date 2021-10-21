A Longview resident has claimed a $1 million prize on a scratch-off ticket from the Texas Lottery.
The resident, who has chosen to remain anonymous, won the prize playing the Instant Millionaire game, according to information released Thursday by the Texas Lottery. The scratch-off game costs $20 per ticket.
The winner bought the ticket at Super 1 Foods at 2301 W. Loop 281.
The prize was the 33rd of 40 prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in the Texas Lottery game, which offers 10 top prizes of $2.5 million. Overall odds of winning anh prize in the game are one in 3.2, including break-even prizes.
The prize is the fourth payout of $1 million or more win in Longview in about the past year.
In June, a resident claimed a top $3 million prize in a scratch-off ticket bought at Murphy Express, 301 E. Loop 281.
On June 7, Texas Lottery said a Lotto Texas quick-pick ticket matched all six numbers worth $5 million. The cash value option was selected when the ticket was bought, which means the winner gets $3,755,592 before taxes.
The ticket was sold at EZ Bee49, 514 S. Eastman Road. The prize has not yet been claimed.
And in September, a Longview resident claimed a top $5 million prize in a Texas Lottery scratch-off game.
The resident, who the Texas Lottery said in a statement opted to remain anonymous, bought the ticket at Lil Tommy’s Gas & Go at U.S. 259 and George Richey Road north of Longview.
The winnings came on the $50 scratch-off ticket, Premier Play game.