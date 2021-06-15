A Longview resident has claimed a top $3 million prize in a Texas Lottery scratch-off game.
The resident, whose name was not released, won the prize playing the $750 Million Winner’s Circle game, according to information released Tuesday by the Texas Lottery. The winner bought the ticket at Murphy Express at 301 E. Loop 281.
The prize was the eighth of 12 worth $3 million to be claimed in the game, which offers more than $750 million in total prizes.
Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are in 2.88, including break-even prizes.
Longview has been a hotbed of recent high-prize Texas lottery winners.
On June 7, Texas Lottery said a Lotto Texas quick-pick ticket has matched all six numbers worth $5 million. The cash value option was selected when the ticket was bought, which means the winner gets $3,755,592.41 before taxes.
The ticket was sold at EZ Bee49, 514 S. Eastman Road. The prize had not yet been claimed.
In September, a Longview resident claimed a top $5 million prize in a Texas Lottery scratch-off game.
The resident, who the Texas Lottery said in a statement opted to remain anonymous, bought the ticket at Lil Tommy’s Gas & Go at U.S. 259 and George Richey Road north of Longview.
The winnings came on the $50 scratch-off ticket, Premier Play game.