A Longview resident has claimed a top $5 million prize in a Texas Lottery scratch-off game.
The resident, who the Texas Lottery sad in a written statement opted to remained anonymous, bought the ticket at Lil Tommy's Gas & Go at U.S. 259 and George Richey Road north of Longview.
The winnings came on the Premier Play game, which has three $5 million prizes and $200 million in total winnings. The Longview player got the last of the three $5 million prizes.
Thomas Holyfield is one of the owners of the store where the ticket was bought. He said it has been open about a year or a year and a half and that it was surprising to have someone win that type of prize from a scratch-off ticket bought at the store.
"We grateful to have customers who keep coming back and giving us business," he said, "and glad that somebody can reap the benefits of winning a $5 million ticket."
Overall odds of winning any prize in Premier Play are one in 3.26, including break-even prizes.